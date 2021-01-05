Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi Note 9T this week in Europe

With the release of the Redmi Note 9 lineup, Xiaomi did a few things differently. While the Redmi series used to see new releases every 6 months or so (2019 gave us both the Redmi 7 series and the Redmi 8 series), the Redmi 9 series was released in early 2020 and saw new releases within the same series every couple of months (which also led to a very, very confusing lineup as I pointed out in a previous editorial). Confusing names aside, though, the phones are awesome, and the ones that got released in China look pretty good even if they further complicate Xiaomi’s branding. One of these phones, the Chinese Redmi Note 9 5G, is soon launching in Europe as the Redmi Note 9T.

Stay tuned for the brand new #RedmiNote9T launch event on January 8th, at 20:00 (GMT+8). Also, we have #MoreThanPhones surprise for you. #ReadySet5G pic.twitter.com/lcSxlhFxZu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 4, 2021

Based on the Chinese Redmi Note 9 5G as we previously confirmed, the Redmi Note 9T is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a chipset that we’ve also seen from manufacturers from the likes of Realme with the Realme 7 5G. It features a centered round camera setup with a 48MP triple camera, a decently-sized 5,000 mAh battery, and MIUI 12 out of the box. Being a rebranded Redmi Note 9 5G, and having a Dimensity 800U processor, it also means that the device will be fully enabled for 5G, which is excellent news if you’re looking for a cheap device that can get into a 5G network. Plus, the Dimensity 800U processor is also one of the most capable in MediaTek’s lineup, which means that you’ll also get excellent performance, probably better than what you would expect from a normal Redmi Note device — hence the T.

Does all of this sound interesting to you? Then be on the lookout for the device’s unveiling on January 8th, where you’ll know more about the device’s availability in Europe as well as other corroborative details about the phone itself.

Are you planning on getting a Redmi Note 9T? Let us know down in the comments.