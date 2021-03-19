Xiaomi releases kernel sources for Redmi Note 10 and Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i

After publishing kernel sources for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro earlier this month, Xiaomi is following suit with the kernel source code release for two new smartphones: the Redmi Note 10 and Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i (gauguin).

Kernel sources are one the cornerstones of a flourishing aftermarket community, allowing developers to build stable custom ROMs, kernels, and more. Every Android smartphone OEM is bound by the General Public Licence v2 (GPLv2) to publicly release the part of the Linux kernel code they shipped on their Android devices.

Each OEM has its own way when it comes to fulfilling this mandatory task. Some drop the sources on the very first day the smartphone launches, while some might take weeks or even months to do the same job. There are no fixed rules, but ideally, you want an OEM to release the sources within the first few weeks of the device launch. It’s worth noting that the Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and for which Xiaomi had already released the kernel sources in December last year. However, the global Mi 10T Lite received the Android 11 update last month, so the company is now following up with an updated kernel source code release for the new Android version.

Interested users can review the kernel source code at Xiaomi’s GitHub repo by clicking on the link below. Since the Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China) are all basically the same devices under-the-hood, they share a common source code.

Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Kernel Source Code

Mi 10T Lite XDA Forums

Xiaomi has also released the kernel source code for the recently released Redmi Note 10, which you can review/download from the link below.

Redmi Note 10 Kernel Source Code