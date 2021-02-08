Xiaomi will ship the Mi 11 with a 55W charger in Europe
After debuting the Mi 11 in China last year, Xiaomi today launched the Snapdragon 888-powered flagship in Europe. The flagship device features a gorgeous QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP triple camera charging, and a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support. While Xiaomi has packed the Mi 11 with almost everything that you’d expect from a flagship phone in 2021, there’s one crucial component missing in the Mi 11’s retail package — a charger. Thankfully, a Xiaomi spokesperson has confirmed to us that the company will ship a 55W GaN charger in the European market.

When Xiaomi first unveiled the Mi 11 in China last year, the company confirmed that it would ship the smartphone without a charger in the box. However, the company gave early buyers an option to pick up a 55W GaN charger (worth ~$15) at no additional cost. While this offer was only extended to early buyers in China, Xiaomi seems to have had a change of mind for the European market. All Xiaomi Mi 11 devices purchased in Europe will come with a 55W GaN charger.

During the recently live-streamed launch event, Xiaomi confirmed that it will ship a 55W GaN in the box. This means that the device will ship in new retail packaging in Europe. The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available at a starting price of €749 for the 8GB+128GB variant. To learn more about the device, click on this link and head over to our announcement post.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Specifications

SpecificationXiaomi Mi 11
Build
  • Metallic mid-frame
  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on front
  • Glass back
Dimensions & Weight
  • Frosted Glass:
    • 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06mm
    • 196g
  • Vegan Leather:
    • 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.56mm
    • 194g
Display
  • 6.81″ QHD+ AMOLED display
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 480Hz touch response rate
  • 515 ppi pixel density
  • 1500 nits peak brightness
  • 10-bit color
  • HDR10+
  • Hole punch display
  • Quad-curved
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 + 128GB UFS 3.1
  • 8GB+256GB
  • 12GB+256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,600mAh
  • 55W wired fast charging
  • 50W wireless fast charging
  • 10W reverse wireless charging
  • 55W GaN charger included
SecurityIn-Display Optical Fingerprint Sensor
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 108MP, 1/1.33″ sensor, f/1.85, 1.6µm, OIS
  • Secondary: 13MP, f/2.4, 123° FoV, wide-angle sensor
  • Tertiary: 5MP, f/2.4, AF, macro

Video:

  • 8K
  • HDR10+
Front Camera(s)20MP, f/2.4
Port(s)USB Type C
AudioStereo Speakers tuned by Harman Kardon
Connectivity
  • NFC
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • IR Blaster
SoftwareMIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
Other FeaturesSimultaneous audio sharing with two Bluetooth devices

 

