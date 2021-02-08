Xiaomi will ship the Mi 11 with a 55W charger in Europe

After debuting the Mi 11 in China last year, Xiaomi today launched the Snapdragon 888-powered flagship in Europe. The flagship device features a gorgeous QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP triple camera charging, and a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired fast charging support. While Xiaomi has packed the Mi 11 with almost everything that you’d expect from a flagship phone in 2021, there’s one crucial component missing in the Mi 11’s retail package — a charger. Thankfully, a Xiaomi spokesperson has confirmed to us that the company will ship a 55W GaN charger in the European market.

When Xiaomi first unveiled the Mi 11 in China last year, the company confirmed that it would ship the smartphone without a charger in the box. However, the company gave early buyers an option to pick up a 55W GaN charger (worth ~$15) at no additional cost. While this offer was only extended to early buyers in China, Xiaomi seems to have had a change of mind for the European market. All Xiaomi Mi 11 devices purchased in Europe will come with a 55W GaN charger.

During the recently live-streamed launch event, Xiaomi confirmed that it will ship a 55W GaN in the box. This means that the device will ship in new retail packaging in Europe. The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available at a starting price of €749 for the 8GB+128GB variant. To learn more about the device, click on this link and head over to our announcement post.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Specifications