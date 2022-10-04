Xiaomi announces the Smart Band 7 Pro for global markets

Xiaomi took the stage to announce its new smartphones, the 12T and 12T Pro. While the firm had a lot of products to showcase, another stand-out device in its lineup was the Smart Band 7 Pro. Although there’s a lot of competition with fitness trackers, the Smart Band 7 Pro looks great and offers an excellent set of features. While the Smart Band 7 Pro isn’t new, launching in July in China as the Mi Band 7 Pro, it is making its global debut today and could be an appealing choice for someone in the market for a new fitness tracker.

As far as looks and specifications, nothing has changed from the version that was released in the summer. The Smart Band 7 Pro offers a stylish look with its rectangular shape and high gloss frame. The device has a large 1.64-inch curved AMOLED display that makes it look more like a smartwatch than a fitness tracker. When it comes to health tracking, the fitness band offers all-day SpO2, sleep, and heart-rate monitoring with the ability to track over 100 different activities. What elevates the Smart Band 7 Pro over its predecessors is its ability to track and store routes. This feature will give you a visual track of your runs, which can be helpful.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the fitness band comes with 5ATM water resistance, over 150 watch faces, and offers up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. What some might find surprising is the Smart Band 7 Pro’s price, coming in at €99 for the global market. While not the most expensive fitness tracker out there, it certainly isn’t the cheapest in Xiaomi’s line, which has been known in the past to offer more affordable solutions. If interested, you can check out more details about the product and order the fitness band at the source link below.

Source: Xiaomi