Xiaomi’s new affordable smart speaker doubles up as an IR remote

Xiaomi today launched a new smart speaker in the Indian market that has a neat trick up its sleeve. The Google Assistant-powered Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control is the second smart speaker from the company. As its name suggests, it packs an IR blaster that will let you control your remote-controlled home appliances, even if they don’t feature Google Assistant support.

The new Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control features an updated design with a built-in LED clock display, a 1.5-inch full-range speaker, and two far-field microphones with voice wake-up support. The speaker also features buttons to help you easily adjust the volume, mute the microphones, and play/pause music.

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi’s latest smart speaker offers a unique feature you won’t find on even the best smart speakers available on the market — IR controls. Using a built-in IR blaster, the speaker lets you use your voice to control your dumb home appliances, like your TV or AC. To do so, you can add the IR-compatible devices to the Xiaomi Home/Mi Home app on your phone.

As with other Google Assistant-powered smart speakers, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control also includes Chromecast to let you cast media to other supported devices and a voice-activation LED that lights up when the speaker is active and listening for a command.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control is up for sale on Xiaomi’s website in a single black colorway. It’s priced at ₹5,999, but you can get your hands on one for just ₹4,999 during the initial sale. If you’d like to order one for yourself, you can do so by clicking on the link provided below.

At the moment, Xiaomi has not provided any details regarding an international launch. We’ll update this post as soon as the company launches the speaker in other markets.