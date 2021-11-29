Xiaomi is testing MIUI 13 internally, with Android 11 and Android 12 bases

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone lineup in December. Recent leaks suggest that the lineup will include a device named Xiaomi 12X (codename psyche), featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Now, a new leak suggests that the device could launch with MIUI 13 out of the box.

According to Xiaomiui, Xiaomi has started testing MIUI 13 for the Xiaomi 12X. The publication has spotted internal beta builds of the software with the build numbers V13.0.0.46.RLDMIXM and V13.0.0.56.RLDCNXM. The build numbers confirm that the software release will be based on Android 11.

(Image: XiaomiUI)

In a separate post, XiaomiUI reveals that Xiaomi could also launch the upcoming Redmi K50 (codename poussin) with MIUI 13 based on Android 11. Note that since we’re still months away from the Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 launch, Xiaomi could update the devices to an Android 12-based MIUI 13 release.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi has also started testing MIUI 13 based on Android 12 for a couple of older devices, including the Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40 series, Mi 10S, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. MIUI 13 internal beta builds for these devices have already been spotted with the following build numbers:

Mi Mix 4: V13.0.0.3.SKMCNXM

Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.8.SKACNXM

Mi 11: V13.0.0.8.SKBCNXM

Redmi K40 Pro: V13.0.0.8.SKKCNXM

Redmi K40: V13.0.0.3.SKHCNXM

Mi 10S: V13.0.0.4.SGACNXM

Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKICNXM

Note: The ‘R’ and ‘S’ in the aforementioned build numbers indicate the Android version. ‘R’ stands for Android 11 and ‘S’ denotes Android 12.

At the moment, we don’t have access to download links to these MIUI 13 builds as they’re only available for the internal test team. The internal builds will be promoted to x.x.1.x releases when they are deemed good enough for wider testing, at which point we should see some links being made available in the “stable beta” format. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the builds become available in the closed beta channel.