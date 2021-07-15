Xiaomi’s upcoming Android tablet receives FCC certification

Xiaomi is working on a trio of high-end Android tablets. Over the last few months, we’ve seen plenty of details about the tablets, including their codenames, hardware specifications, and more. A few weeks ago, we also got our first look at an Apple Magic Keyboard-like accessory for the upcoming tablets. While Xiaomi still hasn’t made any official announcements about the rumored Mi Pad 5 series, one of the tablets in the lineup has now received FCC certification.

XDA Senior Member and reliable Xiaomi tipster kacskrz has spotted the FCC certification listing for a Xiaomi tablet with the model number 21051182G. The listing reveals that the tablet doesn’t offer mobile network support (only Wi-Fi/Bluetooth) and that it will be available globally. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the tablet will run MIUI 12.5 out of the box and feature fast charging support (up to 1oV at 2.25A).

21051182G (nabu) tablet certified on FCC. No support for mobile networks (only Wi-Fi/BT). First Mi Pad which comes for global markets. pic.twitter.com/Amu7uPbxTa — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) July 15, 2021

Although the FCC listing doesn’t share any other details about the Xiaomi tablet, kacskrz claims it’s codenamed nabu. We’ve already seen mentions of this codename in the decompiled code of several MIUI 12.5 system apps, and we know quite a bit about its hardware specifications. As mentioned in previous reports, the tablet codenamed nabu could feature a 10.97-inch 16:10 aspect ratio IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2450 x 1600 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack an 8720mAh battery, and it will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon sm8150 platform. This means that it will feature either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 855+, or 860.

At the moment, we have no further details about the tablet. But based on the available data, we expect the tablet to make its way to Europe, Russia, Turkey, and other regions where Xiaomi has a presence. It’s worth noting that Xiaomi will launch two more tablets, codenamed elish and enuma, alongside nabu. These tablets will feature flagship hardware, but enuma will offer support for voice calls while elish will not.

Featured image: Xiaomi Mi Pad 4