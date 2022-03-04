Leaked renders showcase the upcoming Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

At the Xiaomi 12 series launch event in China late last year, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Watch S1 — a premium smartwatch featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, up to 117 workout modes, continuous heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 sensor, up to 12 days of battery life, a built-in app store, and more. The company is reportedly gearing up to launch a new variant of the Watch S1, called the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, and leaked renders of the smartwatch have now surfaced online.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will feature a more rugged design compared to its predecessor, according to the renders shared by 91mobiles. The smartwatch looks to have a metal case with a circular dial, silicone straps, and two hardware buttons on the right side. However, unlike the regular Watch S1 (which features tiny circular buttons), the buttons on the Xiaomi Watch S1 are a bit larger and resemble the ones found on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4.

The renders further reveal that the watch will have Home, Sport, Outdoor, and Active text engraved on the bezel. The text lines up with the hardware buttons on the right side, which leads us to believe that the watch could have two more buttons on the other side corresponding to the other modes. However, we can’t be sure of that at the moment, as the renders only showcase the watch from one angle.

In addition, the leak reveals that Xiaomi might launch the Watch S1 Active in three colorways — Black, Blue, and White — with matching bands. Interestingly, the black and blue variants of the watch feature a color-matching case, while the white variant has a silver case. All three models have a red accent on the button labeled Sport.

At the moment, we have no further details about the Xiaomi Watch S1. However, it’s safe to assume that it will offer all the features available on the regular Watch S1, along with a couple of extras. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information about the smartwatch.

Source: 91mobiles