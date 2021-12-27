Xiaomi Watch S1 confirmed to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its latest flagship lineup, Xiaomi 12, in a launch event on December 28. But turns out the Chinese smartphone maker has more in store for us than just the new smartphone hardware; At tomorrow’s launch event, the company will also be launching a brand new smartwatch called the Xiaomi Watch S1.

In a teaser released earlier today (via XiaomiUI), Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi Watch S1 will launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 series on December 28. The teaser shows the smartwatch sporting a round dial and two buttons on the right frame. We can also see a flat display and a glimpse of the back which likely houses an array of sensors.

Xiaomi didn’t reveal anything about the smartwatch’s hardware or software features. In any case, we can expect the Xiaomi Watch S1 to offer numerous improvements over the company’s existing watches, including improved heart rate monitoring, expansive health-tracking features, GPS support, better display and battery life, and more.

If the Mi Watch Color and Mi Watch Revolve Active are any indications, the Xiaomi Watch S1 will likely carry an affordable price tag. With the official launch event less than 24 hours away, we won’t have to wait long to find out more about the new smartwatch.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will undoubtedly be the main highlights of tomorrow’s launch event. Thanks to multiple teasers and a steady stream of leaks over the past few weeks, we already know a lot about the Xiaomi 12 series. Both phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and run the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom skin, MIUI 13, out of the box. The Xiaomi 12 Pro in particular is expected to feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with Dolby Vision support, triple 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging support.