Along with the announcement of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company has also debuted some of its latest accessories to new markets. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is a sleek-looking smartwatch that offers physical controls through its rotating crown, while the Bud 4 Pro are a stylish and compact set of earbuds that offer excellent sound paired with powerful active noise cancelation abilities.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro offers a look that could almost be mistaken for a standard wristwatch, coming in two colors, silver or black. The silver model will make use of a leather strap, while the black model will come with a rubber one. Both models will have a stainless steel case surrounding a 1.47-inche AMOLED display. Perhaps the best part about the display is that it will be protected by a sapphire crystal element, making it more resistant to scratches and scraps.

When it comes to internal sensors, you'll get plenty, with the watch being able to track heart rate, position, body temperature, and more. As far as battery life, you can expect up to 14 days of use from the 500mAh battery, and will be able to wirelessly charge it. The watch is capable of going such long stretched without a charge thanks to its proprietary OS, MIUI Watch OS. For the most part, it's pretty standard fare when it comes to smartwatches, but what could really make it pop, would be its price, which wasn't mentioned in the press material.

The Xiaomi Bud 4 Pro come in two bold colors, Star Gold and Space Black and have a glossy polished look on the case and earbuds. Perhaps the highlight of these wireless earbuds is support for Sony's LDAC technology that offers better depth and clarity when listening to music. Furthermore, you'll get active noise cancelation up to 48dB, which will help you separate yourself from your surroundings when needed. The firm is also including a feature called Dimensional audio, giving users a new and immersive way of listening to audio.

Battery life is impressive, with up to nine hours of use on a single charge and up to 38 hours more from the charging case. As stated before, Xiaomi has not offered pricing on these models, and also has not stated when and how these will be made available. We'll be sure to update this post when that information becomes available.