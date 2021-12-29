Xiaomi Watch S1 launched alongside the True Wireless Earphones 3

At its big launch event yesterday, Xiaomi finally unveiled the highly anticipated Xiaomi 12 series and MIUI 13. In addition, the Chinese company also took the opportunity to launch two new wearable products: the Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3.

Xiaomi Watch S1

The Xiaomi Watch S1 is the company’s latest premium smartwatch, featuring a stainless steel middle frame and sapphire glass protection. You get a large 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution, 326PPI, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 supports up to 117 sports modes including 19 professional sports modes. In addition, it can automatically detect and track activities such as outdoor running, indoor running, and walking. It comes with the usual set of sensors including a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, acceleration sensor, and gyroscope.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 also supports third-party apps and has a built-in app store to let users explore and download additional apps.

The smartwatch packs a 470mAh battery which Xiaomi says lasts up to 12 days on typical use. Wireless charging support is also onboard. Other notable highlights of the Xiaomi Watch S1 include GPS support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, a microphone, and 5ATM water resistance.

Pricing starts at CNY 1,049 (~$165) for the rubber strap model, with the leather variant coming in at CNY 1,199 (~$175)

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3

The Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 is the newest addition to the company’s TWS lineup. The new earphones come equipped with an Active Noise Cancellation feature, which claims to reduce ambient noise by up to 40dB. Each earbud feature three earphones that work in unison to listen to outside noise and adjust the noise reduction intensity accordingly. The Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 pack ultra-dynamic dual magnetic drivers to deliver powerful bass and detailed treble response.

The earphones are quite lightweight at 4.6g (each bud) and also have an IP55 rating for dust and water protection. They last up to 7 hours (ANC off) on a single charge and up to 32 hours with the charging case. The case charges via the USB Type C port and also supports wireless charging.

The Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones are priced at CNY 449 (~$70). They are currently only available in China.