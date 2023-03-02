There are a lot of different smartwatch options available, but it's no coincidence that some of the best smartwatches for Android devices run Wear OS. While Xiaomi has had success in the smartwatch space over the years, even recently debuting the Watch S1 Pro at Mobile World Congress, there's always one thing that has been missing — Google's Wear OS. A proprietary can be pretty good, but it can also really limit the experience, especially when you're comparing it to the vast ecosystem of Wear OS. Well, it looks like Xiaomi could be making some changes in the new year, with a report stating that the company could debut a new smartwatch this year running Wear OS 3.

According to 9to5Google, the company is in the process of launching a new smartwatch running Wear OS 3. As far as details go, there are pretty much are none to really speak of, with the source stating that the device, if released, should come under the Xiaomi Watch line. While running Wear OS, the wearable will still rely on the company's Mi Fitness (Xiaomi Wear) app. When it comes to the design and features, we're going to have to just be patient, as none of source didn't have any of that information on hand. While it could arrive in 2023, that hasn't been confirmed, and it could even arrive later or if plans change, not at all.

Of course, Xiaomi dipping its toes into the Wear OS pool isn't a bad thing, but there are going to be some heavy trade-offs for customers when Xiaomi embraces Wear OS for its wearables. While the smartwatch will gain access to numerous Google apps and services, the one core problem is that the smartwatch's battery life will most likely suffer. In addition to battery issues, there's always the potential that without its extended battery life, the Xiaomi Wear wearable will lose one of its most distinguishing features. Furthermore, when it comes to Wear OS devices, there's a lot more competition out there, with brands like Samsung, Google, Fossil Group, and more.

Source: 9to5Google