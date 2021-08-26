Xiaomi’s latest laptops feature Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors & Iris Xe graphics

After launching the RedmiBook series in India earlier this month, Xiaomi has now launched two more laptops in the country. The new Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro are significantly more premium than the RedmiBook lineup and feature high-resolution displays, Intel’s 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors, fast charging support, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s latest laptops.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra & Mi Notebook Pro: Specifications

Specification Mi Notebook Ultra Mi Notebook Pro Build Aluminum 6 series alloy

Sandblasted and anodized finish Aluminum 6 series alloy

Sandblasted and anodized finish Dimensions & Weight 1.7kg

350.1 x 242.3 x 17.9mm

89% screen-to-body ratio 1.4kg

315.6 x 220.4 x 17.3mm

88% screen-to-body ratio Display 15.6-inch IPS anti-glare

16:10 aspect ratio

3200 x 2000 resolution; 242 PPI

90Hz refresh rate

300nits peak brightness

100% sRGB coverage

TÜV low blue light certification

DC Dimming 14-inch IPS anti-glare

16:10 aspect ratio

2560 x 1600 resolution; 215 PPI

60Hz refresh rate

300nits peak brightness

100% sRGB coverage

TÜV low blue light certification

DC Dimming Processor & GPU 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake H-series Core i7-11370H Core i5-11300H

Intel Iris Xe graphics 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake H-series Core i7-11370H Core i7-11300H

Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM 8GB DDR4 @3200MHz (single channel)

16GB DDR4 @3200MHz (dual channel) 8GB DDR4 @3200MHz (single channel)

16GB DDR4 @3200MHz (dual channel) Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 512GB NVMe SSD Battery & Charging 70Whr battery

65W fast charging support via USB Type-C 56Whr battery

65W fast charging support via USB Type-C Connectivity 1x Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery

1x USB Type-C with power delivery

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

HDMI 1.4

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 1x Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery

1x USB Type-C with power delivery

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

HDMI 1.4

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Webcam 720p 720p Keyboard & Trackpad Scissor keyboard

1.5mm key travel

3-level backlight

125 x 81.6mm trackpad with Windows Precision drivers Scissor keyboard

1.3mm key travel

3-level backlight

125 x 81.6mm trackpad with Windows Precision drivers Audio 2x 2W stereo speakers

DTS audio processing app

3.5mm combo jack

Built-in microphone 2x 2W stereo speakers

DTS audio processing app

3.5mm combo jack

Built-in microphone Software Windows 10 Home

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 Windows 10 Home

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 Color(s) Lustrous Gray Lustrous Gray

As its name suggests, the Mi Notebook Ultra is the higher-end variant of the two laptops. It has an Aluminum alloy chassis, featuring a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 3200 x 2000 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop packs Intel’s latest 11th-Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors (Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11370H) with Iris Xe graphics, either 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, and 512GB of NVMe solid-state storage. The Ultra variant packs a 70Whr battery with 65W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The Mi Notebook Pro features the same Aluminum alloy chassis, but it has a smaller form factor. That’s because it packs a smaller 14-inch IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the laptop comes with the same Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage. The Pro variant packs a 56WHr battery with 65W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

Both of Xiaomi’s new laptops offer the same port selection, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port with power delivery, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm combo jack. For wireless connectivity, the laptops offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The two notebooks also include a built-in 720p webcam, two 2W stereo speakers, support for the DTS audio processing app, a fingerprint sensor, and a built-in microphone.

The Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro feature an 83-key keyboard with 3 stage backlighting and a substantially-sized trackpad with Windows Precision drivers. The keyboard on both laptops makes use of a scissor mechanism, with the Ultra offering 1.5mm key travel and the Pro offering 1.3mm key travel.

On the software front, the laptops run Windows 10 Home with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 preinstalled. The notebooks are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro come in a single Lustrous Gray colorway. The laptops will go on sale in India through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and Mi Home Stores starting August 31st. The laptops are priced as follows: