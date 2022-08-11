Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 is here to take on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Hot on the heels of Samsung’s announcement, Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship foldable — the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The new device brings several design improvements over the original Mi Mix Fold from last year, including a more durable hinge and slimmer form factor. In addition, Xiaomi has packed Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset on the device, along with a new primary camera, better displays, and additional storage. This puts the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 on the same level as the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Like Samsung’s latest flagship foldable, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. But it sports a slightly larger 6.56-inch cover display that offers a higher 2520 x 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a bigger 8.02-inch foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate support, and faster 67W wired charging capabilities. Check out the table below for a quick overview of its hardware.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Specifications

Specification Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Dimensions & Weight Folded: 161.6 x 73.9 x 11.2mm

Unfolded: 161.6 x 144.7 x 5.4mm

262g Display Cover: 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2520 x 1080p resolution 120Hz refresh rate 1000nits brightness HDR 10+ Dolby Vision

Main: 8.02-inch 2K+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 2160 x 1914p resolution 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate) 1000nits brightness

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 512GB

12GB + 1TB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

67W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13MP f/2.4

Telephoto: 8MP f/2.6, 2x optical zoom, Dual PD focusing Front Camera(s) Cover screen:

No selfie camera on the main screen Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Software MIUI 13 for foldables based on Android 12L

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is significantly slimmer than last year’s model and features an updated hinge that’s 20% more durable than the previous iteration. Xiaomi claims that the waterdrop design of the new hinge makes it so that the foldable display doesn’t show as harsh of a crease as the original Mix Fold or Samsung’s foldables.

The device also features a new camera module design, which features a new primary camera. Xiaomi has dropped the 108MP primary camera on last year’s model in favor of Sony’s 50MP IMX766 sensor which, combined with the improved ISP on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Xiaomi’s Leica partnership, should be able to deliver better images.

However, you shouldn’t expect the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras on the device to perform much better than last year’s model, as Xiaomi is using the same sensors this time around. The 20MP selfie camera also remains unchanged and the phone still doesn’t have a selfie camera on the main display.

The newer model also packs a smaller 4,500mAh battery, but that was to be expected given its slimmer profile. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, quad-speakers, a USB Type-C port, an IR blaster, and a dual-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 also brings some noteworthy improvements in terms of software. It runs MIUI 13 for foldables based on Android 12L, which introduces a redesigned home screen layout optimized for the foldable display, third-party app optimizations, an easy-to-use split-screen view gesture, and more.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes in two color variants — Star Gold and Moon Shadow Black. It will go on sale in China at a starting price of CNY 8999 (~$1,336) for the base 12GB+256GB variant. The higher-end 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB variants will set you back CNY 9,999 (~$1,484) and CNY 11,999 (~$1,780), respectively. The base variant of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 undercuts the Galaxy Z Fold 4 by a significant margin, which should help attract more buyers. But Xiaomi hasn’t shared any plans to launch the phone outside of the Chinese market at the moment.