Xiaomi typically debuts its latest flagship smartphone lineup in China shortly after Qualcomm announces its latest flagship SoC at its annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. Since Qualcomm has already confirmed that it will host this year's Snapdragon Summit earlier than usual, we expect Xiaomi to announce the Xiaomi 13 lineup towards the end of next month or early in December. Although Xiaomi has not shared any details about the lineup, a new leak has highlighted the hardware specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The device will sport a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 2K LTPO display, a 4,800mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, and Xiaomi's Surge C2 and P2 chips.

The leak further reveals that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. If that's the case, it will be the second smartphone from Xiaomi to feature a 1-inch camera sensor. For selfies, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will reportedly feature a 32MP camera on the front. Much like Xiaomi's recent flagships, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will benefit from the company's partnership with Leica and offer Leica-inspired color profiles.

On the software front, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely run MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. The software release will likely offer a host of new features that you won't find on other devices running Android 13.

Currently, we don't have any details about other devices in the Xiaomi 13 series. We'll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more info.

Featured image: Xiaomi 12S Ultra