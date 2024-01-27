Key Takeaways XMP and EXPO are memory profile standards to boost RAM speeds for higher performance.

XMP is managed by Intel and is a closed-source standard, while EXPO is an open-source standard by AMD.

Enabling XMP or EXPO ensures optimal RAM performance and should always be done if your motherboard supports it.

The recent conversation around PC memory, or RAM, saw an eventful few years with the launch of the newer DDR5 RAM. Although the DDR4 vs. DDR5 RAM dilemma might not trouble people as much as before, there's still some confusion among PC builders about RAM support and choosing between XMP and EXPO when buying memory.

With XMP being a standard on the Intel side since DDR3, the bulk of this confusion seems to stem from the newer EXPO standard that debuted along with the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. If you're building a new PC and wondering about XMP and EXPO compatibility, I hope I can clarify most of your questions.

What is XMP?

The seasoned veteran

Intel XMP, or Extreme Memory Profile, is a standard for memory profiles created and maintained by Intel. These profiles contain information about RAM frequency, latency, voltage, and more, and instruct your motherboard on which RAM settings to use. Contrary to popular belief, your RAM doesn't work at the advertised speed out of the box. In fact, this is one of the common PC building mistakes that can ruin your gaming experience.

To put it simply, Intel XMP is a one-click method of running your RAM at overclocked frequencies and voltages.

You must enable the respective XMP setting within your BIOS to run your memory kit at the high speed and low latency for which you bought it. This is because, to ensure the most stable results by default, RAM tends to run at the default JEDEC profile for a particular standard. For DDR5 RAM, this is mostly 4,800 MT/s. Similarly, most DDR4 RAM will default to 2,133 MT/s.

To put it simply, Intel XMP is a one-click method of running your RAM at overclocked frequencies and voltages. This is pretty common (and advisable) and won't damage your RAM in any way, as XMP certification is provided only after a memory kit passes testing that confirms its ability to run at certain speeds.

What is EXPO?

The new entrant

Close

While Intel XMP has been around since the days of DDR3 RAM, there was no counterpart on the AMD side until recently. Individual manufacturers were left to come up with their own memory profiles, such as DOCP (Asus) and EOCP (Gigabyte). But with the launch of the Ryzen 7000 processors, AMD decided to streamline things and released AMD EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) to enable users to select the maximum speeds for their memory kits in the BIOS.

AMD EXPO does pretty much the same thing for AMD motherboards as XMP does for Intel motherboards. With users opting for ever-faster RAM speeds with DDR5 memory, it's essential that they know about AMD EXPO so that they don't miss out on the maximum performance from their memory kits.

How is EXPO different from XMP?

Same destination, different route

AMD EXPO might do the same thing as Intel XMP, but they differ in a lot of other areas. For starters, XMP is a closed-source standard that is managed by Intel alone. Manufacturers need to get their memory kits tested by Intel to earn that XMP badge on their products. The results of these tests aren't independently verifiable, as Intel never releases them publicly.

AMD's EXPO, on the other hand, is an open-source standard that's meant to remain royalty-free forever. Any RAM manufacturer can test its product using AMD EXPO, and the results can be checked by anyone, assuming the manufacturer makes them public.

Being an open standard, AMD EXPO memory can technically be used on Intel motherboards and processors, if Intel allows it.

Another difference lies in cross-compatibility. Being an open standard, AMD EXPO memory can technically be used on Intel motherboards and processors, if Intel allows it. But the same can't be said for using Intel XMP memory on AMD motherboards. Whether or not Intel does what Nvidia eventually did for AMD's FSR support on their GPUs, many manufacturers are already adopting AMD EXPO alongside Intel XMP certification for their memory kits.

Why you should enable XMP or EXPO

Don't leave performance on the table

Whether you're using a processor and motherboard from Intel or AMD, enabling XMP or EXPO ensures that you're not crippling your RAM performance simply because of a toggle. Using the maximum supported settings for your memory kit not only helps you get the best performance but also the most for your money.

There are a few things to keep in mind, though:

Try your best to buy RAM that's listed on your motherboard's QVL (Qualified Vendors List) to ensure the greatest stability.

Make sure your motherboard supports the maximum speed listed on your memory kit.

Using AMD EXPO RAM with Intel and vice versa is possible but not always recommended.

Although you can manually overclock and tune your RAM without using XMP or EXPO, this is the simplest method to extract the most out of it.

Memory overclocking and stability

XMP and EXPO might comprise technical overclocking on your memory, but enabling them is free from any downsides. Stability, on the other hand, isn't always a slam dunk, as it involves multiple variables brought into play by your CPU and motherboard. However, if you make sure you buy only supported memory kits for your motherboard, you give yourself the best chance. Buying the best RAM for gaming, for instance, will ensure that you're using some of the most popular and publicly tested memory kits for gaming.