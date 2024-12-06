Digital artists and graphic designers can really benefit from dynamic drawing displays and tablets that offer ergonomic ways of digitally drawing. XPPen drawing tablets , displays, and pads provide avenues to enhance your digital drawing and creation skills. The XPPen drawing display tablets come in many sizes, including 13.3, 16, 19, and 24 inches within the Artist Pro series.

The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K Drawing Display is the most extensive drawing display, and comes with two styluses and a shortcut remote. It’s an impressive beast of a drawing display, and it’s affordable when compared to displays from its peers, Wacom and Xencelabs, but it’s not without its calibration issues.

About this review: XPPen provided us with an Artist Pro 24 (Gen2) 4K Drawing Display for this review. It had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Affordable choice XPPen Artist 24 Pro (Gen2) 4K 7 / 10 $1105 $1300 Save $195 XPPen's Artist 24 Pro (Gen2) 4K is a large high-spec drawing display tablet. It is sold along with two styluses and a remote hotkey controller. It's suitable for Windows and Apple computer displays, and Android phones and tablets. Pros Sturdy and well built

All required accessories and spares included

Large drawing area Cons Calibration issues

Heavy, difficult to maneuver

Lack of Apple iPad support $1105 at Official Site $1300 at Amazon

Pricing, specs, and availability

Pricey, but affordable compared to its peers

Close

XPPen has a host of available product offerings similar to the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K Drawing Display. The Artist Pro Drawing Display series ramps up quality and size options for consumers, but that comes at a cost.

The Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K Drawing Display is the most expensive drawing display XPPen sells — the standard price is $1300, with sale prices coming in around $1100. While initially it seems expensive, when compared to similar caliber drawing displays from the competition, XPPen’s is the best price. Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 is around $2700 and Xencelabs Pen Display 24 is $1900, for comparison.

You can purchase the XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K Drawing Display directly from XPPen on its website, but it is also available from Amazon. It’s hard to find from other retailers, as it’s often overshadowed by Wacom products in mainstream technology stores.

XPPen Artist 24 Pro (Gen2) 4K Specs Max Report Rate 220RPS (max) Resolution 3840 x 2160 (5080LPI) Compatability Windows 7 (or later), macOS 10.13 (or later), Android (USB3.1 DP1.2), Chrome OS 88 (or later), and Linux Active Area 20.7 x 11.6in (526 x 296mm) Connectivity USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI Dimensions 638 x 408 x 44mm Weight 16.09lbs (7.3kg) including stand Pen type X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus + X3 Pro Slim Stylus Pressure Sensitivity 16k Pressure Levels 16384 Tilt 60° Response Time 11ms Expand

Accessories and resources

Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K Drawing Display comes with everything you need

While the drawing display itself is huge, the box the display arrived in was bigger and heavier than my imagination set me up for. Upon unboxing the Artist Pro 24, I was shocked to find how many accessories came packaged within the product.

Styluses