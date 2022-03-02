Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro receive stable Android 12 update with Jan 2022 patches

After releasing stable Android 12 builds for the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III last month, Sony has now started rolling out the update for the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia PRO. The updates pack the Android security patches for January 2022, along with all the new features Google introduced in Android 12.

The Android 12 updates for the Xperia 1 II (software version 58.2.A.0.899) and the Xperia PRO (software version 58.2.A.0.899) are rolling out to users in the US. At the moment, we don’t have detailed changelogs for the device-specific updates, but the build should include all the new Android 12 features alongside the January 2022 patches.

Note that the update for the Xperia 1 II is currently rolling out to the global single-SIM variant (XQ-AT51) of the device, while the one for the Xperia PRO is rolling out to the dual SIM US variant (XQ-AQ62). At the moment, we don’t have info on when the update will roll out to other variants of these devices.

If you own either of these devices, you should get the OTA update notification for the update soon. Once you receive the update, make sure you take a backup of your data and charge your phone to at least 60% before hitting the install button to avoid any issues.

XDA Forums: Xperia 1 II || Xperia Pro

In case you don’t wish to wait for the OTA notification to pop up on your Xperia 1 II or Xperia PRO, you can manually check for the update by heading to the Software update section in the device settings. Power users can also download the full firmware package using the XperiFirm tool by XDA Senior Member IgorEisberg. You can then flash the firmware using Flashtool (GIU) or Newflasher (CUI).

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Xperia 1 II or Xperia PRO already? Share a screenshot of the changelog in the comments section below.