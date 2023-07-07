Are you ready to revolutionize your artistic journey? If you're passionate about digital art, then you won't want to miss out on the incredible offer XPPen has in store for you this Prime Day.

As one of the top brands in drawing tablets, XPPen is set to unleash an awe-inspiring deal that will have artists everywhere rejoicing.

Whether you're a professional artist or just starting your creative journey, XPPen has something to offer for everyone. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your artistry with the best drawing tablet deals available in the US and Canada.

Artist 24 FHD

Featuring a color gamut of 132% sRGB and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, the Artist 24 FHD is perfect for superior color accuracy, no matter what project you’re working on.

And, with a VESA mount, you can build your own art space according to your needs. Tilt the display as and when required and settle down to an art experience like no other.

XPPen Artist 24 FHD. With a 23.8-inch 1920x1080 display, this drawing display feels like you're really drawing on paper.

Artist 13.3 Pro

This slimmed-down incarnation of their renowned Artist 24 Pro model is packed with features that will take your artistic creations to new heights. With its sleek design, programmable buttons, and mechanical dial, this tablet offers a seamless and intuitive drawing experience.

With 8,192 layers of pressure sensitivity and 60 degrees of tilt, the XPPen Artist 13.3 Pro delivers exceptional precision and control. Whether you're creating intricate details or broad strokes, this tablet responds seamlessly to your artistic intentions.

XPPen Artist 13.3 Pro

$260 at Amazon

Deco Pro MW

Whether you're a beginner looking for a fantastic starter tablet or an artist on a budget seeking an upgrade, the Deco Pro MW is sure to impress. One of the standout features of the XPPen Deco Pro MW is its trackpad dial. This innovative addition was a game-changer in the drawing tablet market, showcasing XPPen's forward-thinking approach.

The Deco Pro MW strikes a balance between functionality and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for artists who want a reliable and capable drawing tablet without breaking the bank.

XPPen Deco Pro MW

$160 at Amazon