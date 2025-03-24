XPPen’s Magic Note Pad (MNP1095) is a lightweight delight, complete with a responsive and accurate stylus that's lighter than air to write with. With over 16K of pressure levels, and paired with the integrated XPPen Notes app, you’ll benefit from a myriad of digital mediums to draw with or on.

XPPen’s innovative 3-in-1 color modes intrigue me but don’t benefit me. With color switch technology developed in collaboration with TCL, Magic Note Pad's world-first 3-in-1 color options sound exciting. But after exploring, I found no desire to change color mode other than curiosity itself. It’s nice having options other than solely an E Ink tablet, but after using the full-color Nature Color Mode, it’s hard to revert to the other profiles with less vibrant colors.

The built-in XPPen Notes app is optimized for writing notes, doodling, and creating basic digital scrapbooks. It has lots of functionality and customization for a digital note-taking app, and it’s included exclusively with the Magic Note Pad. The paper-like screen is nice to draw on and replicates the traditional pen-on-paper surface I love.

XPPen sent us the Magic Note Pad (MNP1095) for review in February 2025. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Lightweight and portable

Sleek design

Built-in note-taking app Lack of grip

XPPen Magic Note Pad (MNP1095): Price and availability

You can buy the XPPen Magic Note Pad — and XPPen tablets and drawing displays — exclusively from its global website or XPPen's Amazon page.

Its full price is $440 with a 10% launch sale for anyone who buys the Magic Note Pad between the launch date of March 19th and April 4th. The sale brings the price down to $396.

Specs
Storage 128 GB
CPU MT8781, 8-core processor
Operating System Android 14
Ports USB-C
Connectivity WiFi
Weight 1.09lbs (495 g)
RAM 6 GB
Front Camera 12 MP
Rear Camera None
Dimensions 7.1" x 10.1" x 0.2" (182 x 259 x 7 mm)
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Display colors 16.7 million

A world-first display type

Magic Note Pad has intriguing color displays