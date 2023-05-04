Dell has launched a new model of the XPS 13 Plus with refreshed CPUs under the hood. If your wallet allows it, you can now configure the XPS 13 Plus with up to 13th-generation Intel Core "Raptor Lake" processors, though the selection is currently limited to the higher-end Intel Core i7-1360P.

The current model of the XPS 13 Plus with a 13th-generation CPU starts at $1,400. That gets you a laptop with the Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB 6000 MHz RAM, a 512GB SSD, and the standard non-touch 13.4-inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution screen. It's a full $400 more from a model with last year's 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P, 16GB RAM, and the touch screen FHD+ display. The clock speeds on the 13th-generation CPU are up, though, now at 5.0 Hz, over last year's 4.70GHz, making it faster.

If you're wondering, additional configurations will be coming soon and could bring the prices down a bit. Dell will sell the XPS 13 Plus with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P CPU, as well as a Core i7-1370P CPU. No word yet on when these models will become available, however.

Since this is just a specification refresh, these new models aren't much different from the previous ones when it comes to the design and the way the laptop looks. You're still getting a great futuristic-looking laptop with super slim bezels around the display, a borderless haptic touchpad, capacitive function keys, and an edge-to-edge keyboard. Our Rich Woods reviewed last year's XPS 13 Plus model and came away very impressed.

The XPS 13 Plus wasn't the only Dell laptop to get this refresh. Earlier this year, Dell also launched refreshed versions of the XPS 17 and XPS 15 with 13th-generation Intel CPUs and RTX 40 series GPUs. Those laptops are much more powerful, but if you're wondering, which one is right for you, we have a comparison between all three models that might be handy.