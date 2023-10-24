Key Takeaways Xreal's Air 2 AR glasses offer a big-screen experience with up to 330-inch viewing and sharp 4,032 pixels-per-inch displays.

Nreal is a well-known brand for AR enthusiasts, having launched a variety of smart AR glasses in recent years, most notably, the first-gen Nreal Air AR glasses, which were received fairly well by consumers at large. Earlier this year, the company changed its name to Xreal after a trademark dispute with Epic Games. Following the name change, the company is now launching the Air 2 and Air 2 Pro in select North American, European, and Asian markets.

Xreal claims that the Air 2 can turn games, movies, TV shows and virtually any other video output into a big-screen experience, up to 330-inches. The device comes with two 0.55-inch micro-LED displays manufactured by Sony. The panels pack 4,032 pixels-per-inch, which the company claims will offer users a sharp and immersive viewing experience at 49 pixels-per-degree (PPD). The glasses have a 1920 x 1080 display resolution per eye, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and 500 nits of peak brightness. Xreal further says that the displays have been calibrated to meet the Gamma 2.2 standard, have response rate of 0.01 milliseconds or less, and pack a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

On the design front, the Air 2 glasses are said to be 10 percent thinner and lighter than its predecessor, making it more comfortable. The new glasses are also said to feature an improved speaker system for more realistic and immersive audio with spatial wrap-around sound. The company also claims that the glasses offer an improved voice call experience, thanks partly to EQ-calibrated beamforming microphones for enhanced clarity.

Image: Xreal

The Air 2 Pro comes with certain additional features, including the 'Electromagnetic Dimming' function that enables users to select the immersion level of their experience. The three immersion modes on offer include Transparent mode, which blocks no light through the lenses, and is ideal for when users need to be aware of their surroundings. Productivity mode reduces the light by 35 percent, allowing people to "focus better on the task at hand without entirely shutting out their surroundings." FInally, there's the Immersive mode, which blocks 100 percent light for the full immersive experience.

The Xreal Air 2 is available in Graphite Gray and Carmine Red, and come with a collection of adhesive skins that the company is calling the 'Kaleido Kit.' They can be glued to the front frame of the glasses to offer users customization options. There are six colors on offer at launch, including Navy Blue, Verdigris, Royal Blue, Dale Dogwood, Jonquil, and Dartmouth Green. There's also a new travel case and a new light shield with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to HDMI custom cables.

Xreal's AR glasses have become increasingly popular recently, thanks to their compatibility with a large number of platforms, including Windows, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, iPhones and Android devices. The new glasses promise to be no different, meaning you will be able to game or watch movies with them irrespective of the brand or make of your console, smartphone, or computer.

The Xreal Air 2 and Air 2 Pro are now available for pre-order on the official Xreal site in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy. They are also available for purchase in China and Japan. The base model is priced at $399 in the U.S., £399 in the U.K. and €459 in Europe, while the Pro variant will cost you a cool $449 in the U.S., £449 in the U.K., and €515 in Europe. They will also be available on Amazon from next month. Xreal plans to start shipping the glasses to customers in the U.S. and the U.K. from mid-November, and to additional European markets in December.