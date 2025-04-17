Are you looking for an alternative to Windows File Explorer for better file management using a dual-pane view? I was also looking for a better management solution since File Explorer is still clunky when you have many files to work with. Luckily, I discovered XYplorer, a file manager that helps my workflow. Sure, the Tabs feature added to Windows 11 is pretty cool. However, you must still click between them to view and access files.

This app is better because it provides more efficient file management, which improves my productivity. It is a dual-pane file manager with tabs and many customization options to get the right view for your files. If you want a better experience managing your files on Windows, XYplorer is worth checking out. If you have outgrown File Explorer, you may have looked at alternatives like File Pilot or other dual-pane file managers like FreeCommander, but XYplorer could win you over.

Managing files with XYplorer

A new way to manage files and folders efficiently