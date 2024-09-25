This article is sponsored by Yaber. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

The quality of home entertainment options is constantly improving, meaning that achieving a true cinematic experience in your own home has never been more achievable than it is today. While perhaps once high-quality projector systems were prohibitively expensive, nowadays, anybody can enjoy all the cinematic wonders of going to the movies without needing to leave their own home.

That’s where Yaber comes in. Yaber has made its mark on the projector industry by offering an impressive variety of projectors for every need, ranging from state-of-the-art to affordable, and is now poised to do so again with the introduction of its new K3 Series of projectors.

What is Yaber?

Founded in 2018, Yaber has been producing exceptional projectors for over five years and counting. The company is well known for its commitment to developing and providing projectors that are not just high-quality, but also high-performance, and bringing a cinema-quality experience to anybody who wants it in their home.

While Yaber may have started off small, it now has a footprint in over 120 different countries around the world with more than two million customers, making Yaber truly a global entertainment company.

Everything the K3 series offers

With this in mind, Yaber is introducing its newest range of premier theater projectors, the K3 series. This series of projectors includes the Yaber K3 and the Yaber K3 Pro, two projectors that both share the same chassis.

The difference between the two is that the Yaber K3 Pro comes with an included subwoofer in order to deliver an improved listening experience, while still getting all of the great features that you get with the Yaber K3 series.

Visual quality that will take your breath away

One of the biggest problems that you can run into when trying to set up a projector is with ambient light. If there is too much light in the room and your projector is unable to handle it, then you can find yourself stuck with a viewing experience that is distorted at best or completely incomprehensible at worst.

The K3’s predecessor, the Yaber K2s, was well-received for its acute image quality at 800 ANSI lumens. The Yaber K3 Series doubles this brightness. This means that the Yaber K3 Series is able to deliver stunningly clear images in even the worst ambient light, allowing you to project what you want to watch without fear of distortion, knowing that you’ll still be able to see beautifully crisp images no matter what.

On top of this, the Yaber K3 Series makes use of direct cast and non-refracting technology in order to produce brighter, more vibrant images than ever before.

Unparalleled sound that puts your right in the action

Anyone would agree that having a clean image is an important part of any cinema-style experience, but it’s easy to forget that audio can be just as, if not more important, than the actual picture. Fortunately, the Yaber K3 Series comes with some truly powerful sound.

The Yaber K3 Series comes with two 15W JBL speakers with Dolby Audio, each one featuring an impressive 800 cc volume for a combined 1600 cc volume that allows the Yaber K3 Series to deliver better sound resonance, richer audio, and deeper bass than ever before. These speakers feature a unique, customized design made in collaboration with JBL specifically for the Yaber K3 series, with plans to actively continue developing smarter home audio systems going forward. The mechanical design of the K3 series projector gives a big space for the speaker module design. The 60*60 powerful transducer and big net volume cabinet bring good bass performance.

If you’re a real audiophile who wants even more out of your projector, the Yaber K3 Pro also comes with the included subwoofer to add even more bass to your listening experience. This is perfect for taking your cinematic audio to the next level.

A smarter, easier way of setting up your projector

Anyone who has owned a projector before knows that setting up and tweaking the parameters of your projector can be a painful experience. Finding the correct focus, keystone, screen alignment, and more can be a real pain, and all it takes is one little bump or moving to a new location to make you start the process all over again.

With the Yaber K3 Series, this is a concern of the past thanks to Yaber’s smart setup system. This system allows you to easily adjust your screen size and distance in just moments, thanks to its automatic alignment system that corrects everything from focus to obstacle avoidance for you.

This system allows the Yaber K3 Series to achieve a throw ratio of 1.2:1 for projection sizes from 40” to 200”, making it a breeze to set up in just about any space that you can think of. On top of that, if you want to adjust anything yourself, then you can still do so easily using the remote control in order to manually fine-tune any settings you desire.

Built-in streaming features

Lugging around cables and wires can be a real nuisance, which is why the Yaber K3 Series comes with a built-in Yaber Android system that features an integrated Google TV dongle. This means that the Yaber K3 Series is able to effortlessly access over 7,000 different apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and many more.

Additionally, the Yaber K3 Series has support for WiFi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0, meaning that you can easily connect it to the web to find something to watch or simply connect your phone to cast effortlessly to your projector without the need for any tricky cables or wires.

Perfect for any occasion

All of this combines together into a single package that is perfect for streaming and casting just about any video or audio that you might need. This makes the Yaber K3 Series an incredibly versatile device, able to effortlessly go from projecting movies in your living room to casting video conferences in the office.

Achieve a truly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home

It’s clear to see that the Yaber K3 Series has a lot to offer, and is set to be available for pre-order now on the Yaber official website. If you’ve been thinking of picking up your very own projector or have been considering upgrading your old projector to something a little more impressive, then now is the perfect time to do so.