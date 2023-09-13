The Yeedi Cube is a high-tech robot vacuum cleaner that offers a variety of features that make it a great investment for busy homeowners.

Thanks to its affordability and ease of use, the Yeedi Cube is an ideal choice if you’re searching for hands-free cleaning that isn’t technically complicated.

Here are five reasons the Yeedi Cube is a great choice.

1. It's hands-free

The Yeedi Cube comes with a Cube Station that automatically empties the robot's dustbin after each clean. This means you don't have to worry about emptying the dustbin yourself, which can be a major pain. It's also one of the smallest Omni Stations on the market, so no matter whether you have a small or large home, the Yeedi Cube can accommodate your needs.

2. It's powerful

The Yeedi Cube has a 27000Pa suction power, which is one of the highest suction powers on the market. This means it can easily pick up dirt, dust, and debris from all surfaces. It works on hard floors and carpets, so you'll have no surface untouched.

3. It's versatile

The Yeedi Cube can vacuum and mop, making it a great choice for homes with both hard floors and carpets. It also has a variety of cleaning modes, so you can customize the cleaning to your needs. Simply use the smartphone app to customize your cleaning routines.

4. It's smart

The Yeedi Cube uses LiDAR navigation to map your home and create a cleaning plan. It can also be controlled with a smartphone app, so you can start and stop cleaning, change cleaning modes, and check the cleaning status from anywhere.

5. It's affordable

The Yeedi Cube is a great value for the price. It offers a lot of features and performance that are comparable to more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that can do it all, the Yeedi Cube is a great option. It's powerful, versatile, smart, and affordable.

Why the YeediCube is worth investing in

The Yeedi Cube is one of the easiest and most intuitive robot vacuum/mops on the market. One of the biggest considerations here is thanks to the Cube Station.

The Cube Station is a self-emptying dock that automatically empties the Yeedi Cube's dustbin after each cleaning cycle. This means you don't have to worry about emptying the dustbin yourself, which can be a major pain. The Cube Station also has a built-in HEPA filter that traps allergens and pollutants, so your home will stay clean and fresh. Yeedi's Cube Station is cleverly designed, stacking the dust bag fan horizontally and packing the internal components closely together to achieve high space utilization.

For convenience, the Yeedi Cube can be picked up easily thanks to its lightweight design, enabling you to take it to another room. If a mess is made after dinner, for example, you can simply pick your Yeedi up and place it on the dirty spot so it cleans it there and then.

To ensure your home is cleaned to the highest standard, the Yeedi Cube is equipped with 27000Pa suction power: This means it can easily pick up dirt, dust, and debris from all surfaces, including carpets and rugs. It combines rubber and bristles to ensure vacuuming doesn't damage your carpet or hard floor. The edge brushes are able to gather dust on the ground, ensuring no area goes unmissed.

But, aside from vacuuming your home, the Yeedi Cube can vacuum and mop. It works on hard floors and carpets, picking up debris and changing cleaning modes to suit your home's environment. The 1L UFO water tank self-permeates and can operate at 2,500 times per minute. The shovel-shaped fiber mopping pad is able to reach all corners of your home and uses a back-and-forth motion to scrub surfaces clean.

You can easily customize the cleaning process to your needs; perfect for homes with pets and kids. For example, you can choose the "Quiet Mode" for quieter cleaning or the "Max Mode" for a more thorough clean.

Using LiDAR navigation, the Yeedi Cube can map your home and create a cleaning plan. This means it can efficiently clean your home without getting lost or bumping into furniture. Couple this with the smartphone app, and you'll be able to stop and start cleans wherever you are, change cleaning modes, and check your Yeedi's cleaning status.

So, even if you're away from home, you can ensure your pets' hair doesn't gain too much momentum, and your home is ready and waiting for you in a sparkling clean condition when you return.

Get your YeediCube for a great price

Now that you know why the Yeedi Cube is a great investment, you can get your hands on it for a great price of $699.99. There's no better time to invest by purchasing your own Yeedi Cube on Amazon, Walmart, and eBay.