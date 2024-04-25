If you’re still manually mopping and vacuuming your floors in 2024, it’s time to automate your cleaning process and get a significant slice of your life back. Your time is the most precious thing you have — there’s no reason to keep wasting it on cleaning when intelligent robot-vacuum options abound.

Robot vacuums have evolved worlds ahead of their original models, which often ran out of battery power, missed corners, got stuck, and did a less-than-ideal cleaning job.

There’s nothing like running out the front door to work, leaving crumbs in the kitchen, pet hair on the carpets, and jam smudged on the hardwood, only to return to perfectly cleaned floors throughout your home. This is the everyday reality for a robot-vacuum owner living a smarter, more effortless lifestyle.

If you’re looking for an upgrade to your existing robot vacuum — adding the mopping function, increasing your current suction power, or improving your functionality — you don’t need any convincing about how automated cleaning can improve your life. You already know how convenient it is to set and forget your cleaning schedule and come home to a tidy house.

If you’re still on the fence about robot vacuums, you probably haven’t explored the state-of-the-art models from robot vacuum company Yeedi.

Yeedi specializes in cutting-edge robotics and is a pioneer in home-cleaning technology solutions. On April 25, Yeedi launches its advanced M12 PRO+ combination robot vacuum and mop with a special discount that you don’t want to miss.

Yeedi: The robot-vacuum masters

Yeedi is a cutting-edge brand with a singular focus: pioneering high-tech solutions in the robot-vacuum market. The company has leveraged the advanced technologies, resources, and manufacturing in Shenzhen, bringing its high-tech products and solutions to American consumers.

With more than 2,000 patents in the service-robot industry, Yeedi is constantly enhancing and iterating on new capabilities, designs, and functions. Yeedi's sophisticated product design focuses on intelligent navigation, intelligent cleaning, intelligent interaction, and intelligent hosting — making your robot vacuum a seamless, easy-to-operate addition to your home.

Who needs a robot vacuum?

We could all use more time to do the things that bring us joy and spend less time cleaning. Why not come home at the end of the day with one less thing on your to-do list? In 2023, market-research company OnePoll conducted a survey focused on household cleaning and found that the average American spends 300 hours per year cleaning their home.

Plus, 26% of those surveyed admitted to missing out on events because they felt like they had to finish cleaning their homes instead, and 52% said they often fall behind on their cleaning. An automated combination robot vacuum and mop could be the difference that gives you more time and allows you to keep up with your other household chores.

When it comes to budgeting money and prioritizing time, parents are experts. Families with children are all too familiar with the value of time and the importance of cleanliness when there are kids in the house.

Even if your family room is scattered with toys, an intelligent robot vacuum can easily engage obstacle avoidance to clean the surface that your kids play on without sucking up their Lego and knocking over their carefully constructed block towers. Spending the money on a vacuum that can do this for you is well worth it.

Pet owners are in a constant battle with stray hairs, scattered pet food, litter tracked around the house, and messy paw prints smudging hard surfaces. An efficient robot vacuum can eliminate pet hair without getting tangled and keep your floors consistently clean, even if you have a dog coming in and out on rainy days.

Anyone with allergies knows the downside of a dirty, dusty environment. Trying to maintain a meticulously dust-free environment can feel like you’re on a hamster wheel of never-ending vacuuming and mopping. This is where the set-it-and-forget-it lifestyle of robot vacuums really shines.

The Yeedi M12 PRO+ solves your biggest pain points

Now that it’s clear why you need to automate your floor cleaning, it’s time to check out the Yeedi M12 PRO+, a newly released high-tech combination robot vacuum and mop that will change your life. On April 25, Yeedi will launch the M12 PRO+ with a special $100 discount on Amazon.

You can snap up this state-of-the-art, edge-mopping, tangle-free robot vacuum and mop and mini OMNI station for a limited time for just $799. Read on to find out what makes the YEEDI M12 PRO+ a superior robot vacuum and a great choice for pet owners, parents, and anyone who’s done with the drudgery of daily cleaning.

TruEdge adaptive edge mopping

Missed corners are no longer a problem with the M12 PRO+’s precise, 1mm-proximity edge-cleaning technology. Regardless of your walls and angles — straight, curved, uneven — Yeedi's TruEdge technology will extend and retract the mop pad as needed to fit tightly against edges and in narrow spaces. When the M12 PRO+ is done mopping, you won’t need to follow up, wiping missed spots and inspecting corners.

ZeroTangle anti-tangle technology

Have you ever lifted your vacuum head to find a messy cluster of tangled hairs and debris all wrapped up, blocking the functionality of the roller brush? The Yeedi M12 PRO+ comes with a brand-new advancement — ZeroTangle anti-tangle technology — to ensure that your vacuum brush does not get overcome and tangled with hair.

The anti-static, V-shaped roller brush and double-comb structure will suck up hair without getting tangled, so you don’t need to fumble around with clogs or discover that your vacuum has done a sub-par job.

11,000 Pa of suction power

Suction power is one of the most important features of any vacuum. The Yeedi M12 PRO+’s brand-new high-speed motor has been enhanced with a straight-through duct design for next-level cleaning efficiency, delivering 11,000 Pa of suction power. This cleaning power goes seamlessly from picking up chunks of food on hard floors and sucking dust from every corner to deep-cleaning carpeted surfaces.

Regardless of the type of flooring in your home, this powerful new motor and suction system will get the job done well.

Mini all-in-one OMNI station

Don’t let a lack of space stop you from living the robot-vacuum lifestyle. Older docking stations have been a barrier for people living in smaller spaces such as condos, but the Yeedi M12 PRO+’s mini OMNI station changes that, coming in at just 18.9 inches tall. The super-compact, quiet, highly functional OMNI station is what takes the Yeedi M12 PRO+ to the next level in terms of automated cleaning.

You can leave your robot vacuum for up to 90 days without having to clean or empty a thing. All on its own, the OMNI station uses hot-water mop washing and hot-air drying, smart auto-emptying, one-tap self-cleaning, and auto tank-refilling. With all of these built-in functions combined with the OMNI station’s space-saving design, you may forget it’s even there.

All the bells and whistles of a cutting-edge robot vacuum

The Yeedi M12 PRO+ has all the features that you would expect from a premium robot vacuum and mop:

TrueMapping 2.0 efficient global path planning

TrueDetect 3D 3.0 millimeter-level obstacle avoidance

Automatic-lift mop

OZMO Turbo 2.0 dual-plate rotating scrubbing mops

Foot-touch control

Child lock

Compatible with Alexa and Google

Enhanced spot-cleaning function

Now is the time to take advantage of the special $100 discount and get your Yeedi M12 PRO+ for $799 on Amazon.