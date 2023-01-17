The Yeedi Mop Station Pro is for anyone with hard flooring who needs a daily scrub and mopping robot that will also vacuum your floors.

Yeedi has a range of vacuum cleaners that perform vacuuming and mopping. Its earliest models such as the Yeedi K700 launched in summer 2020 which was a vacuum cleaner with no auto empty station and no mopping features through to the Yeedi Vac station launched in summer 2021 with its auto empty station and mop.

Now Yeedi has brought out a two-in-one robot vacuum cleaner with a rotating mop and large 3.5L water tanks for clean and dirty water so you only need to check the tanks every few days.

Yeedi has a range of vacuum cleaners for your home. For example, the Yeedi Vac Max robot vacuum will wipe your floors with water as it vacuums, and it will empty its onboard dustbin every time it returns to its base. There are several other models to suit your particular home flooring.

However, if you have floors that need a little extra scrubbing to keep them clean, there's the Yeedi Mop Station Pro. This great mopping and sweeping vacuum has separate tanks for clean and dirty water, mop scrubbing, and an automatic mop-drying feature to air-dry the mopping pads after use.

About this review: This review was written after testing a Yeedi Mop Station Pro two-in-one robot vacuum and mop for four months. Yeedi did not have any input in this article.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro The Yeedi Mop Station Pro is a multi-function 2-in-1 robot vacuum with two rotating mop pads and tanks for clean and dirty water. It also has an onboard dustbin, so it will sweep as it mops. If you want a little extra scrubbing for your hard floors then the Yeedi Mop Station Pro is a good option. Dimensions 344 x 344 x 85mm Dustbin Capacity 300ml when mopping pads installed/750ml when sweeping only Battery Life 5,200 mAh, 300 mins (vacuum) or 180 minutes (mopping) Brand Yeedi Integrations Yeedi app/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant Suction 600/1500/3000 Pa Price $749.99 See at Amazon See at Yeedi

Pros Cons Extra scrubbing for floors When mopping pads are installed the robot will not cross carpet Separate clean and dirty water tanks No auto-empty station for the onboard dustbin Auto mop cleaning Difficult to clean sealed mopping cleaning area

Yeedi Mop Station Pro Price and availability

The Yeedi Mop Station Pro is currently on offer at Yeedi's website

It is also available on Amazon, often with discounts

The Yeedi Mop Station Pro is available from Yeedi's official website and from Amazon. It's an expensive vacuum, starting at $799.99, but both Yeedi and Amazon often feature discounts and coupons to get it into even the $500 range.

Design and hardware: Minimalist design and unobtrusive docking station

Swappable on-board dustbins

Washable mopping pads

Separate water tanks for clean and dirty water

Self-Cleaning station

The Yeedi Mop Station Pro, like the Yeedi Vac Max, has a sleek and smooth design. It's white, unlike many of the black robot vacuums on the market, and is perfectly round. The robot doesn't have an ugly LiDAR radar lump on the top of the unit. Instead, there's a simple button and a mapping camera flush at the top that will scan the room using SLAM (Simultaneous Location and Mapping). This creates a map of its surroundings that it uses to navigate around obstacles in its way.

Underneath the Yeedi Mop Station, there is a single rotating side brush and a central roller brush to collect dust and debris. The main power switch on the robot's side must be switched to the on position before the robot can be used. The vacuum has a sweeping dustbin installed in the unit when it arrives, but there is also a mopping component with a smaller bin that must be used in the unit for the mops to function. The mopping unit has two mopping plates on the bottom with Velcro to which washable mopping pads are attached.

3 Images

Close

The mopping station is another story. It contains two separate 3.5-liter tanks: one for clean and one for dirty water. In mopping mode, the dustbin used is smaller than when the robot is in sweeping mode only, and there is a tool attached to the top of the dustbin for cleaning the onboard sweeping roller.

Using the robot vacuum is quite simple. Plug in the main mopping station unit to a power supply and make sure that the robot is fully charged before using it. ​​​The rotating mopping pads are dampened by water from the mopping station's clean water tank. When the robot detects its pads are dirty, it returns to its charging station to clean its pads using the water jets and scrubbers inside the mopping station. Clean water is sprayed onto the pads, which rotate and scrub themselves clean. Dirty water is drained from the cleaning channels and pumped into the dirty water tank. The app will alert you when the dirty water tank is full or the clean water tank is empty.

The Yeedi Vac Max uses ultrasonic signals to detect whether it is crossing carpet or sweeping hard flooring. In mopping mode and when the rotating pads are installed, if it detects a carpet it will steer away from the carpet to continue mopping elsewhere. In sweeping mode, the vacuum will increase suction power when it encounters the carpet for a deeper clean. There is a handy cleaning tool affixed to the top of the dustbin so you never misplace it, which is a very useful feature.

When the robot has finished its entire session and returns to the charging station, the mopping pads are air-dried using a low-speed fan which is quiet in operation. This takes about six hours for the mopping pads to dry fully. You never have to worry about your vacuum except when you have to empty the tanks.

Software and features: Simple app management

Ability to add several Yeedi devices to the app

Can add virtual boundaries for vacuuming and mopping

Can label individual areas

Carpet detection

The Yeedi app is almost essential to using this robot vacuum and mopping combo. The app easily lets you add the Yeedi Mop Station Pro, and you can add as many Yeedi devices to the app as you want and manage them all from one interface.

The Yeedi app is available from the app store, or you can scan the QR code in the quick start guide from the box. Use the plus sign at the top of the app interface to add the mopping station and follow the instructions. Just note you can only connect over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi point as most smart home appliances will not work over 5GHz Wi-Fi. Once the Yeedi Mop Station Pro is installed online, tap the Enter Smart Cleaning button to enter the settings screen. This screen lets you configure the settings you need.

The Yeedi Map Station Pro must complete a full cleaning cycle before a map will be created in the app. Only after the map has been created can you set room boundaries where the vacuum can't cross. The maps are usable and functional but far below the 3D mapping capabilities found with the Dreame Bot D10 Plus or the Botslab Naviclean S8 Plus robots. However, the maps show a reasonable representation of your space, and you can see where your furniture is in each room. This is useful for delineating virtual boundaries when mopping or sweeping.

The app also has the ability for you to label different areas, so you can clean custom areas in the house at different times of the day or heavily trafficked areas more often. You can set schedules to clean the entire space automatically or specify a named area to clean. When the robot needs to recharge its battery, it will make its way back to the charging station.

However, if you like, you don't need the app to manage the Yeedi Mop Station Pro. There is a manual control panel where you can start and pause the robot, send the robot home, or start self-cleaning. You can also use Alexa, Google Home Assistant, or YeedYandex Alice to control the robot if you like using your voice. As I set scheduled cleaning, I hardly ever use this feature, but invoking my Google Home assistant works well.

General performance: Clean floors, dirty cleaning station

The mop scrubbing area is difficult to get clean

Small onboard dustbins

Wi-Fi issues if you have two Yeedi devices

Mopping on robot vacuums can be lackluster, often just moving water across your floor. Thankfully, the mopping function is excellent on the Yeedi Mop Station Pro. It cleaned the floor far more thoroughly than simply wiping the floor over with a wet mopping pad. The auto-boost function when the Yeedi Mop Station Pro crosses carpets gave it a great clean as well. I particularly like the structured lines in the carpet that show exactly where the robot has been. It's an overall effective cleaner with a decent-sized 5,200 mAh battery, which gives it a long cleaning time of about an hour at medium suction power.

Unfortunately, cleaning the vacuum itself can be a pain. Unlike the Dreame Bot D10 Plus cleaning station, you can't remove the baseplate to clean the scrubbing channels. You need to use the brush to get into the nooks and crannies. Although this is a great idea to stop any water from leaking onto the floor, it makes it difficult for the baseplate to get the area spotless. As you need to clean the area under the mops regularly, the baseplate also just looks filthy all the time. I haven’t yet found a decent way to clean the unit short of wiping it every time it is used.

.

The other thing I hate is the size of the onboard dustbins. Other multi-function robots I have reviewed have auto-empty stations and tanks for clean and dirty water. It is easy to forget about the onboard dust bin, and I needed to empty it almost daily due to its small capacity. A simple design modification could easily account for an incorporated dustbag on the station itself.

There is also a weird fundamental issue with this and other Yeedi robot vacuums. I was also testing a Yeedi Vac 2 Pro at the same time as the Yeedi Mop Station. The Yeedi Vac Max robot is currently upstairs, and the Mop Station Pro is downstairs in my house. But the Yeedis get lost almost daily and couldn't find their base station. The downstairs robot fails when it is almost directly under the base station for the upstairs robot, and vice versa.

A solution would be for Yeedi to introduce the ability to pair one robot vacuum with its base station to solve the problem. Then, larger houses with multiple floors could buy as many Yeedi devices as they like.

Should you buy a Yeedi Mop Station Pro?

You should buy a Yeedi Mop Station Pro if:

You want the extra scrubbing performance of the rotating mop

You need to wash your hard floors daily

You are disciplined enough to empty the onboard dustbin each day

You should not buy a Yeedi Mop Station Pro if:

You already have a Yeedi robot vacuum with a base station, and you want to operate them at the same time

If you want an auto-empty station for your dustbin

If you have mainly carpets in your home and do not need large water tanks

All in all, I like the Yeedi Mop Station scrubbing mops as I find that the cloths that glide under most 2-in-1 robot vacuum units are ineffective at cleaning heavily trafficked areas in my home. Unlike many other countries across the world, Brits and many Americans don't tend to take off their outdoor shoes when entering the home, so my hard floors get grimy very quickly.

However, I was very frustrated with how the Yeedi Mop Station Pro often could not find its base station when another Yeedi vacuum was on a different floor, and I think that this problem needs to be addressed by Yeedi. It would be easy enough to pair each unit with its base station.

But if you have the need for only one multi-function mopping and sweeping robot – and you don’t mind emptying the on-board dustbin regularly — then the Yeedi Mop Station Pro could be just the multipurpose sweeping and mopping robot vacuum you need.