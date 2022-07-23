Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum Review: Speedy cleaner with an oscillating mop

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is a sweeping and mopping robot vacuum that can be used as a stand-alone vacuum. It has an optional auto-empty station that empties the onboard dustbin into the base station so you do not need to empty the dustbin as often.

The Yeedi’s mopping system is different from most other mopping systems I have seen. This mopping module oscillates to scrub the hard flooring as it passes over the area. Yeedi claims that this system is unique. However, the Hobot Legee 688 has a similar vibrating mopping robot vacuum. The mopping pad vibrated as the Hobot robot navigated around my house. I’m sure that there are other robots online with similar features to the Vac 2 Pro.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has a fully-featured app so you can set a schedule and forget about it. The Vac 2 Pro will sweep your floor or sweep and mop if you have the mopping module fitted to the robot vacuum. Fill the mopping module with water and it will scrub areas of dirt from the floor.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has a 3000Pa suction to sweep floors and an oscillating mop pad to scrub stubborn stains

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro: Pricing and Availability

Launched in May 2022, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum is priced at the upper end of robot vacuums that Yeedi produces. It is currently offered at under $450 on Yeedi’s web site and on Amazon. This price is for the robot vacuum only. If you want the auto-empty station then you will have to fork out a further $180 at Yeedi’s site or buy the bundle of the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and auto-empty station at Amazon for $579.99.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro: Specifications

Spec Value Suction Power 3000Pa (Max) Rated Power (auto-empty station) 1000W Battery Capacity 5,200mAh On-board dustbin volume 420ml Water tank module volume 180ml Auto-empty station dust bag capacity 2.5l

About this review: This review was written after testing a Yeedi Vac 2 Pro two-in-one robot vacuum, provided by Yeedi over a period of a month. Yeedi did not have any input in this article.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro: What’s in the box?

The box for the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro includes the robot vacuum only. If you want to buy the auto-empty station it comes at an extra cost in a different box. Some manufacturers bundle the auto-empty station package for the same price, but Yeedi offers consumer choice if you do not want the auto-empty station too.

In the box, there is:

One robot vacuum cleaner

One docking station

One side brush for the robot vacuum cleaner

One main roller brush

One on-board dustbin

One oscillating mopping module

One washable mopping pad which attaches to the mopping module

One cleaning tool for cleaning hair and dust from the roller brush

One power cord.

Design and Features: Oscillating mopping and 3000Pa suction power

Smart visual mapping and navigation

Powerful 3000Pa suction

Carpet detection sensor will avoid carpets in mopping mode and boost suction in sweeping mode

Auto-recharge when the battery is low

Auto-empty station

Voice assistant compatibility

Yeedi vacuum technology has come on by leaps and bounds since I first tested the Yeedi k700 robot in August 2020. The company has significantly upped its game and the product quality certainly shows. The Yeedi brand has invested both in app design and functionality. The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is the latest in its range of multi-function robots and its oscillating mop which will scrub floors as it sweeps shows that the brand continues to innovate.

Accurate mapping with the fully-featured app

Clean the floor once or twice per clean

Suction boost when a carpet is encountered

Carpet avoidance when mopping module is fitted

Effective object avoidance

The white, Yeedi Vac 2 Pro multi-function robot vacuum has been designed to look stylish and smooth. There is a side sweeping brush and a roller brush with silicone fins underneath the unit. The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro does not have a LiDAR navigation unit on the top of the robot vacuum.

Unfortunately, there's no LiDAR on the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro.

Instead, the Vac 2 Pro uses visual mapping and navigation to map your space. The optional auto-empty station is compact and reasonably quiet when it empties the onboard dustbin. At maximum power, the Vac 2 Pro operates at 67dB which is fairly quiet.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro easily connects to the Yeedi app. I had no issues connecting to the Vac 2 Pro. Open the Yeedi app, tap the plus sign in the top right-hand corner of the app, and scan the QR code on the machine under the lift-up lid. Follow the instructions on the app to invoke wifi and connect your wi-fi to the robot vacuum.

The app is reasonable, although the map saved on the app is a little primitive. There are several features you can control on the app. You can adjust the suction power of the vacuum, and when the oscillating mop module is fitted you can change the volume of water delivered through the mop.

Carpet avoidance and scheduled mopping

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has a dummy module at the rear of the robot vacuum which must be removed before attaching the oscillating mop module. Click the button and pull to remove the dummy module and replace it with the mopping unit. A voice prompt will announce that it’s now in sweeping and mopping mode.

When the mop is in place, you can change the water flow to the mop and specify if you want the area to be cleaned once or twice. When it cleans, the robot sweeps in parallel lines and covers part of its tracks to make sure there are no dirty stripes on the floor. If you have a particularly dirty area you will need to make sure that the robot cleans the area twice.

3000Pa suction for sweeping

In use, the 3000Pa suction on the Yeedi is efficient at collecting dirt, fluff, and dust from floors. It is also good at collecting pet hair from carpets and hard flooring. The oscillating mop is good at getting extra dirt from floors. I have several robots operating over the same floor which get washed several times per day.

There's more than enough suction for dust, dirt, and pet hair.

The Vac 2 Pro still managed to dirty its mop after mopping only one room. The robot vacuum avoided all the rugs in the room and mopped the entire hard flooring space. When the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum is in sweeping mode only, it will cross onto a carpet and boost the suction to maximum power.

When the robot vacuum detects that the battery is low, it will return to the dock to be charged before going back to the last location cleaned and resuming cleaning.

Object avoidance

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro has advanced obstacle avoidance. If you have a relatively tidy floor you can set the app to basic obstacle avoidance. But if your floor is untidy, set the app to advanced obstacle avoidance.

This will make sure that the robot vacuum will avoid all objects. The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro did, in fact, avoid my coffee cup on the floor, but it punted a clear plastic wine glass around the room. Fortunately, the glass was empty.

You can connect the robot vacuum to your Alexa or Google Home voice assistant and use commands to start, pause or stop cleaning. You can specify areas for the robot to clean too.

Who should buy a Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum?

You should buy the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro if you have hard, non-porous flooring throughout your home

If you have a mixture of carpet and hard flooring, you will need to remove the mopping module if you want the carpets to be swept. The robot will avoid carpet when the mopping module is attached to the robot vacuum.

Buy the additional auto-empty station for the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro to store up to 30 days worth of dust and dirt in the auto-empty station bag.

Why I like the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro

The Yeedi robot vacuum gets its job done quickly. It whizzes around hard floors and carpets and does not seem to get stuck very often at all. Its oscillating mopping module does seem to get more grime off the floors than other robots such as the Dreame Bot D10 Plus robot vacuum which only draws a wet cloth over the floors and does not scrub them.

The auto-empty station is a must if you really want the best from this robot vacuum.

To get the best hands-off experience out of the Vac 2 Pro, buy the additional auto empty station. Set the app to sweep and mop twice per session to get the cleanest mopping with the oscillating mop.

If you have a large expanse of flooring, keep an eye on the mopping module. At 180ml, the mopping tank will clean a reasonably sized area, but if you set the mop to its wettest setting, the water tank might have emptied before your second pass of the area has been mopped.

Intelligent mopping

You do not need to add no-mop zones to the Yeedi app. The Vac 2 Pro will recognize carpeted areas and will not cross them – unlike the Dream Bot D10 Plus which will drag its wet mop across any carpeted areas unless you set no-mop zones in its app. The only downside is that you need to remember to remove the mopping module and send the robot out again to sweep carpeted areas.

Fortunately, the app schedules will allow you to specify auto cleaning or area cleaning. You just need to be vigilant in replacing and removing the mopping module before its scheduled time for carpet cleaning or your carpets will remain unswept.

Should you buy this robot vacuum?

At $449.99 as a standalone unit or $579.99 with the auto-empty station bundled the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro will automate your daily sweeping and mopping with minimal intervention. The robot will return to its base to recharge, and continue cleaning. The auto empty station means that you only need to empty the dust bag monthly, and the oscillating mop will scrub your floors as it mops.

I certainly prefer the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro over the $499.99 Dreame Bot D10 Plus robot vacuum. This robot vacuum seems to get the job done far quicker and scrubs the floors instead of just giving them a quick wipe-over with a cloth. However, you will need to pay extra for the auto-empty station as it is not bundled and I certainly think you should add that to your shopping cart.