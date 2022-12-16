The Yeedi Vac Max is a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping robot vacuum great for people who just want to set something up and let it go.

But if you want a simple vacuum and mopping system, the Yeedi Vac Max robot vacuum with few bells and whistles might just fit the bill.

Yeedi has introduced several vacuum cleaners that perform a range of tasks. Some purely vacuum your floors, while others mop everything up. Newer models have auto-empty stations that collect the dust from the onboard dustbin every time the vacuum returns to its auto-empty station base. And there are some models, like the Yeedi Mop Station, that have rotating mops which automatically clean themselves.

Then, there's the Yeedi Vac Max, a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping robot vacuum with the bonus of a self-empty station. So it does almost everything. This is the robot vacuum if you're just looking for simplicity.

About this review: This review was written after testing a Yeedi Vac Max two-in-one robot vacuum and mop for three months. Yeedi did not have any input in this article.

Yeedi Vac Max The Yeedi Vac Max is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. It also comes with its own self-emptying station. If all you want out of your robot vacuum is simplicity, this is a great option. Dimensions 13.78 x 13.78 x 3.03 inches (350 x 350 x 77 mm) Dustbin Capacity 450ml dustbin/240ml water tank Battery Life 200 minutes Brand Yeedi Price $399.99 Integrations Yeedi app/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant Suction 600/1500/3000 Pa View at Yeedi See at Amazon

Pros Cons Easy to set up and use with the app Maps are a bit simplistic Can clean carpets and lightly-soiled floors Mopping isn't great and you need to clean the pad often Dustbin is a decent size Self-emptying station costs extra

Yeedi Vac Max: Price and availability

Vac Max is available at Yeedi's official website and at third-party retailers

The vacuum is often discounted

The Yeedi Vac Max starts at $400 on Yeedi's website, and it is also available from third-party manufacturers like Amazon and Walmart. It's also frequently discounted on Yeedi's website. At the time of this writing, you can get it for a super low $200. So if you don't want to pay full price, check back often for sales.

Design and hardware: Low profile with some neat features

Low-profile design

Liftable lid to cover dustbin and power switch

Can be used with an auto-empty station

The Yeedi Vac Max robot sweeping and mopping vacuum is similar to most robot vacuums on the market. It is well-built, solid, and has a sure grip on the ground as it crosses from one floor type to another. The robot vacuum has a low enough profile and never gets stuck under my couch or other furniture in my house. Plug the charging station into a power supply, place it in a suitable place, and ensure that the robot is fully charged before using it. The Vac Max has a liftable lid over the main power and Wi-Fi switches, along with a QR code to pair the robot to the base station. Underneath the robot vacuum, there is a side brush and a central roller brush.

The top of the robot vacuum has a simple power button that can be used to power the robot on and off. There is also a mapping camera that uses SLAM (Simultaneous Location and Mapping) to create a visual map of the area that it uses to navigate around obstacles.

There is the main power switch underneath the lid of the robot vacuum, which must be switched to the on position before the robot can be used. To use the mopping module, turn the robot upside down. There are two ports where on the underside of the robot where the mopping module can be clipped to.

This unit contains a water tank, which must be filled with water when the mopping plate is attached to the bottom of the module. The vacuum will supply a washable mopping pad that looks like a face washcloth, and there are spare paper fiber cloths. These pads are dampened by water from the tank, and the flow can be adjusted with the app. I found that to get the best clean from the mops, you should remove the main cloth mop and wash it in the washing machine regularly.

When operating in mopping mode, the vacuum will detect the carpet and stop delivering water to the mopping pad. In vacuuming mode, the Yeedi Vac Max will also increase suction power when it encounters carpet for a deeper clean.

The onboard dustbin is a decent size at 450ml, and it will store a few days of dirt before it needs to be emptied. However, after reviewing over 55 robot vacuums, I have grown to hate emptying the onboard dustbin daily. Thankfully, there is an add-on self-empty station you can buy from Yeedi or Amazon, although it can cost you up to an extra $200, depending on where you buy it.

I already reviewed the self-empty station when I reviewed the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro. After about a week of forgetting to empty the onboard dustbin, I switched the base station out and added the Yeedi self-empty station, which emptied it for me each time the robot vacuum returned to the base. I know it's lazy, but if I have a tool that has so many other time-saving features, the self-empty station seems like a no-brainer to me. The self-empty station is a lot noisier than the vacuum is when it is in use, but for the simplicity of emptying the dustbin, it's a non-issue.

Software and features: Simple but effective

Can add virtual boundaries for vacuuming and mopping

SLAM mapping technology

Ultrasonic carpet detection

Will avoid mopping when on the carpet

The app to manage the Yeedi Vac Max is easy to install and configure. Download the Yeedi app from the app store and follow the instructions to connect the robot vacuum. You then need to press the button under the lid of the Yeedi and follow the voice prompts to connect the Vac Max to the app. Make sure you're connected to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi point because many other smart home appliances will not work over 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Once the Vac Max is installed and the unit is online, tap the Enter Smart Cleaning button and configure the settings you need. You can also turn on the Yeedi Vac Max manually. Simply press the button on the bottom of the unit to start and pause the robot if you don’t wish to use the app.

The maps are adequate for working out where the robot is in the house or setting virtual boundaries where the robot will not go.

The Yeedi Vac Max uses SLAM (Simultaneous Location and Mapping) technology to create a room map to avoid objects in its path. It's not perfect. The dog bowl gets pushed into a corner every day and new objects can be moved around. However, the robot will slow down and stop before it encounters an object like the fridge, and it will not bump into objects on the map.

You need to make sure that the Yeedi Vac Max completes a full cycle of your house to create a map. The maps in the Yeedi app are fairly primitive. The maps lack details of the area, obstacles, and freestanding furniture items and are nowhere near the complex maps provided for the Dreame Bot D10 Plus or the Botslab Naviclean S8 Plus. However, the maps are adequate for working out where the robot is in the house or setting virtual boundaries where the robot will not go. You can also still set boundaries for no-mop or no-sweep areas — or prevent the robot from crossing the boundary at all.

You can also label different areas in your home, so you can configure the robot to clean custom areas at different times of the day or even a custom area – perhaps right beside the door.

The Yeedi Vac Max uses ultrasonic signals to detect when it is on carpet or hard flooring. When it crosses onto a carpeted area, the fan and suction power will increase to give a deeper clean on the carpet. If the mopping module is fitted to the Yeedi, the water will stop being delivered to the mop while the robot vacuum crosses carpeted areas.

You can configure different schedules to clean the entire space automatically or specify a named area or custom zone to clean, whether you want to sweep, mop, or do both.

You can also use voice control from your Alexa, Google Home Assistant, or Yeedi’s Yandex Alice to control the robot. This works well if you want to control the unit manually by using your voice.

When the robot vacuum has finished its schedule, it returns to its charging station to recharge. A full recharge will take around six hours if the battery has been completely discharged.

General performance: How is the mopping?

Parallel cleaning path

Mop cloth is not good for cleaning heavily-soiled areas

Wi-Fi conflict with other Yeedi robots

The Yeedi Vac Max is a solid workhorse of a vacuum that cleans both hard floors and carpets and leaves pleasing parallel lines on the cleaned carpet pile instead of randomly moving across an area. I am less impressed with the cloth mop, however. Dragging a wet cloth over my floor is good at cleaning lightly soiled areas, but if you have a grimy house or pets, you might be disappointed.

This Yeedi robot vacuum has a cloth mop that attaches to the bottom of the water tank with Velcro and is moistened with water. This water dampens the cloth as the vacuum moves over the area. Dirty water is not sucked up into the unit. It is simply moved around. The robot vacuum does not go back to the station to clean its mop. It simply completes its cycle and returns, no matter how filthy the floor happens to be.

You must remember to wash this mop pad regularly so the vacuum cleaner does not wipe dirt over previously mopped areas. There are spare paper mopping cloths you can use if you don't want to wash the cloth mop daily. However, I found that these paper cloths need to be dampened before the robot starts its cycle. Otherwise, the first few minutes of mopping mean that the floor is primarily dry-mopped until the water soaks the mop. If you are eco-conscious, be aware that the paper is also plasticized, so won't degrade for some time if put in a landfill.

The Yeedi Vac Max is a solid workhorse of a vacuum that cleans both hard floors and carpets and leaves pleasing parallel lines on the cleaned carpet pile.

​​​​​​

However, while testing, I discovered that there is a fundamental issue with this and other Yeedi robot vacuums. I am currently also testing a Yeedi Mop Station Pro. One Yeedi robot is upstairs, and the other is downstairs in my house. These vacuums regularly get lost and can not find their base station. The downstairs robot fails when it is almost directly under the base station for the upstairs robot, and vice versa.

I asked Yeedi about this, and a spokesperson told me that “since the[(Wi-Fi] signal from Yeedi’s machines is the same, and the average users only need to use one Yeedi at their home, [the problem with finding the base station] is probably due to signal interference."

So, each Yeedi in your house is looking for the same Wi-Fi broadcast, no matter which Yeedi base station it comes from. My sort-of fix was to make sure that each Yeedi was scheduled to operate at different times of the day since the running Yeedi didn't get lost as often when the other one was charging. Pairing one robot vacuum with its base station would solve this issue once and for all.

Should you buy a Yeedi Vac Max?

You should buy a Yeedi Vac Max if:

You have lightly soiled floors that need minimal daily mopping

You do not have the budget to buy a mopping station with mop-cleaning water tanks

You are disciplined enough to empty the onboard dustbin after each use or don't mind paying extra for the self-empty station

You should not buy a Yeedi Vac Max if:

You already have a Yeedi robot vacuum with a base station

If you want an empty auto station and don't have the budget for the add-on

You have heavily soiled floors that need a more thorough mopping

All in all, I like the simplicity of the Yeedi Vac Max. It's easy to add to the app, configure, and use, and with the base station, little can go wrong. I was frustrated when the Yeedi couldn't find its base station, and I think it needs to be addressed by Yeedi. In the U.S. and Australia, houses are significantly larger than the small apartments in China and Japan, and often need more than one vacuum. It would be nice to manage all the vacuum cleaners from one app. This is a small software fix to enable hardware to pair with the base station, and I believe Yeedi should be able to address this.

But if you need a simple two-in-one mopping and sweeping robot, and you don’t mind emptying the onboard dustbin regularly, then the simplicity of the Yeedi Vac Max may be exactly what you need to clean your home.