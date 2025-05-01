The Witcher 4 has been out of the spotlight since it was announced that CD Projekt was ramping up its production on the title in November 2024. As of Wednesday (April 30th), the game is set to release in 2027. However, things have gotten quite interesting as of late.

Fans are curious to see where CD Projekt decides to take the story after it was revealed that Ciri would be taking over as the game's hero, while Geralt will still play a role in the game's narrative in some fashion. What wasn't answered was how the remaining cast from The Witcher 3 would exist in the continued experience. And Denise Gough, the voice of the beautiful and mysterious Yennefer of Vengerberg, is wondering the same thing.