Key Takeaways Yeyian's new Phoenix ATX case is tailored for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Super GPUs, Intel 14th gen CPUs, and AMD Ryzen 7 series for optimal cooling.

With space for up to 9 fans and AIO liquid coolers, the Phoenix ATX ensures effective heat dispersion for your gaming setup.

Available in various materials and price ranges, this case offers both style and performance for gamers in need of improved ventilation.

If you have a gaming PC setup, you may already be using several external components to keep everything running smoothly. This means leveraging cooling devices to prevent everything from your graphics card to your processor from overheating. While there are several air- and liquid-based cooling products to choose from, you might be limited when it comes to housing your setup, depending on how many components you have. Now, Yeyian wants to solve the issue with a new game case.

Yeyian's new PC case has room for multiple fans

Yeyian has announced that it is launching its new Phoenix ATX mid-tower gaming PC case, specifically for those who are using a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Super GPU. The company states that the design of the Phoenix ATX was created with the GPU series in mind, as well as the Intel 14th generation CPU lineup and AMD Ryzen 7 series — all of these components have the potential to generate ample heat. The Phoenix ATX comes in five different variations that include metal — up to 0.6mm in thickness — and tempered glass. Together, the materials are pieced together to allow for ventilation and cooling throughout the case. Each variant has enough space for nine PWM ARGB system fans and 120/240/360 CPU AIO liquid coolers, making heat dispersion less of a concern. All models of the Phoenix ATX also support WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Phoenix ATX mid-tower gaming PC case is available for purchase on the Yeyian website, as well as Newegg. The five variants range in prices from $1,899 to $2,999, with the Phoenix 49KFC-48S1N topping off the most expensive of the bunch. Whether you have a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Super GPU or you simply need a case designed for more ventilation, this model might be just the ticket.