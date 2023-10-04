Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch) with Arc Graphics Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch) $500 $800 Save $300 The Lenovo Yoga 7i is an excellent convertible laptop with a ton of processing power and a decent GPU for light gaming and photo and video editing. $500 at Best Buy

This is the laptop you want if you're looking to get a large screen backed by plenty of power that's versatile thanks to its 2-in-1 form factor. The Yoga 7i 16-inch version was highly regarded in our review, and while this model can be quite pricey depending on its configuration, we've now spotted a deal that takes 38% off, dropping the price down to $500 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about getting a convertible laptop, this one is going to be a great option.

What's great about the Lenovo Yoga 7i?

The first thing you're going to gravitate to with this laptop is the large 16-inch display. While having a large screen is helpful for work and productivity, you're also going to get plenty of bang for the buck here when it comes to games and entertainment. Of course, you're going to get a powerful Intel Core i5-1335U processor that's paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

When it comes to its graphic prowess, you're going to get Intel's Iris Xe graphics, which is good for light gaming and creative work. In addition to all of the above, you get plenty of connectivity here with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. For the most part, you're getting a pretty well-rounded laptop here with a large display that's great for work or play.

As far as why you should buy this laptop? Well, right now, it's on sale, bringing the price down by $300 for a limited time. Best Buy is having a flash sale that will discount the price of this laptop until the end of the day. Of course, there are other options, but this is going to be a great price for a solid performer. So if you've been looking for a good convertible laptop, this is going to be it.