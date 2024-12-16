Your changes have been saved Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition $1000 $1300 Save $300 A fantastic laptop that really delivers when it comes to performance. Plus, you get a sleek design and plenty of other features that make this one worth looking at. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition for $300 off for a limited time. $1000 at Best Buy

There are a lot of laptop options out there, but some of our favorites are convertibles. You get something that's sturdy, portable, powerful, and can double as a tablet when needed. This Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is a great example, with a sleek design, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and a beautiful 3K touchscreen display.

While this laptop normally comes priced from Best Buy at $1,300, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks $300 off, dropping it down to its lowest price to date. So be sure to grab it while you can at this promotional price because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition?

Lenovo definitely knows what it's doing when it comes to PCs and laptops. The brand has been around for ages and makes some of the best products on the market. When it comes to the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, it hits all the right marks, with the perfect balance of power, style and portability.

As far as the specifications, this model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. You also get a beautiful 15.3-inch 3K 120Hz touchscreen that comes in a relatively slim package that measures in a 0.60 inches thick and weighs 3.3 pounds.

The screen is great for productivity apps, but can also be used for movies and even games. The laptop comes with a free two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud and three months of Xbox PC Game Pass. When it comes to other features, you get a quad speaker setup, an IR webcam, noise-canceling microphones, and more.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this model. It offers a lot things you'll like and comes in at a price that can't be ignored. Sure, it's not the cheapest laptop on the market, but it's also priced fairly. So if this all sounds like something you need then grab this deal while you can by heading to the Best Buy website or your local store.