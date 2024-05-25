Key Takeaways Easily start creating specific documents like meeting notes or menus by using pre-made Google Docs templates.

Various templates are available online from third-party sources to enhance productivity and creativity in Google Docs.

Save time and effort by customizing templates, making edits, and sharing them with team members or clients seamlessly.

Google Docs is a hugely popular with everyone from students and teachers to professionals like marketers. But, regardless of what you want to do with Google Docs, even with the tools and features at your fingertips, creating a new document from scratch can be time-consuming. Here is where templates come into play. And even though Google Docs has a respectable number of templates to begin with, you can also import templates from third-party sources on the web.

Whether you want to create a resume, invoice, software development proposal, or even a menu card for your new restaurant, the templates below should help you get a head start when struggling for inspiration when sitting at your laptop.

If you want to use these templates, open them in a separate browser tab. Select File > Make a Copy to save the template to your Google Drive account. Now open the Google Docs file from your Google Drive account to start making edits.

10 Meeting notes template

If you frequently take notes during meetings, use the default meeting notes template in Google Docs. It’s a basic yet effective form to jot down relevant information during a Google Meet or Teams call. You can enter the meeting date, time, attendees, agenda, action items, and related notes.

9 Class notes template

Thanks to its real-time collaboration and tight integration with Google Drive, Google Docs is popular among students. The class notes template from Google should be your go-to pick for taking notes in style. It comes with excellent typography, different backgrounds, and lets you add relevant details in an efficient manner.

8 Software development proposal template

Close

As the name suggests, it’s a must-have template for product managers in the IT field. It's a six-page template developed by PandaDoc (a SaaS software company) to create an ideal software development proposal for potential clients.

You can enter all the relevant details like project overview, technical obstacles, market risks, budgetary risks, software, total estimation for work hours, and more. It definitely saves you hours in Google Docs.

7 Invoice template

While spreadsheet software like Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel are more suited for creating invoices, you can make one in Google Docs, too. Among all the third-party invoice templates, this one caught our attention. It’s a neatly designed invoice template which is colorful too. You can enter the item description, price, invoice date, number, and shipping details, and even insert a signature at the bottom.

Once the invoice is ready, download it as a PDF on your computer and share it with clients via email.

6 Resume template

The default resume templates in Google Docs are basic at best. Instead of using them, try the clean CV template to make the perfect first impression. It’s a smartly designed Google Docs template that lets you add relevant details like contact info, portfolio, experience, education, expertise, awards, cover letter, and more. It’s a much better template compared to the bland-looking ones in the Google Docs library.

5 Brochure template

Due to its adaptability a trifold brochure is a popular format in various fields. Whether you want to create a real estate, medical product, financial, marketing, insurance, or travel brochure, use this eye-catching template with geometric shapes to convey your message in style.

4 Performance review template

This performance review template from Template.net is a solid option for managers and HRs. Instead of creating a performance review doc from scratch, use this template to add relevant details like employee name, number, experience, position, review period, and more.

As for their yearly performance, you can review their work in different categories and give relevant ratings. Enter supervisor comments, employee commitment, and other details to end the review.

3 Menu card template

Did you recently open a new café or a restaurant? Instead of hiring a designer to create a menu card, use this Google Docs template to get the your menu options out in the world. It’s a four-page template to highlight your main menu and food items with pictures, prices, descriptions, and more.

2 Graduation template

With a striking theme, the graduation template is a premium-looking Google Docs template for educators and online tutors. Go ahead, download it to your Google Drive account, and start making copies by changing student names and course completion dates.

1 Corporate vision board template

If you plan to pitch your company vision to a board of directors or potential investors, use this vision board template to lay out your plan for the future. You can mention essential things such as client onboarding, expansion, market trends, and global workforce estimation as you plot the rise of your enterprise. It’s another smartly designed template to convey your message clearly to others.

Boost your productivity in Google Docs

These are just some of the cherry-picked templates for specific use cases. There is no shortage of third-party Google Docs templates on the web. You can simply import one, make tweaks, and share it among team members or relevant parties.

Apart from the templates library, Google also offers an add-on store to integrate third-party tools with the word processor. Check our dedicated post to learn about the top Google Docs add-ons.