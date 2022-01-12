You can also buy the Galaxy S21 FE in this exclusive blue color

When Samsung announced its mid-range Galaxy S21 FE at CES last week, there were four colors on display, three of which are the playful, bright pastel kind that we at XDA adore. Well, not even a week in and a new navy blue colorway has popped up, but it is exclusive to Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is an excellent mid-ranger that comes in fun colors, including the new exclusive navy blue colorway. View at Best Buy

We can see that, just like the other colorways, the aluminum frame has been painted to match the plastic back. The navy blue is a bit understated compared to the olive and lavender colors but serves as a happy medium between those two and the more standard black and white colorways that were shown off at CES.

Best Buy is selling the new navy colorway in both unlocked and carrier models (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile) at the same $699 price as other colors.

The S21 FE, in case you are unaware, is the so-called “Fan Edition” version of the Galaxy S21 series, and the point of this series is to sell previously flagship Galaxy S phones at a more affordable price. The S21 FE, to this end, is very very similar to the standard Galaxy S21, with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a larger (6.4-inches) but similar 120Hz Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and the same main and ultra-wide camera (both 12MP shooters). The S21 FE’s telephoto camera differs from the S21’s, in that it is an 8MP shooter with 3x optical zoom ability, but a slower aperture (f/2.4) than the S21’s 64MP, f/2.0 telephoto lens. The S21 FE also has a superior selfie camera (32MP) and a larger, 4,500 mAh battery.

Finally, the S21 FE also has the distinction of being the first Samsung phone to come with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. While the $699 price tag is attractive, the S21 FE comes at an odd time, as the Galaxy S22 series is just around the corner. Still, if you know for sure you don’t want to pay more than $700 for a phone, then the S21 FE is one of the best options right now, as the S22 series will surely be priced well above that.