Summary The LG GX9s series OLED gaming monitors boast LG's webOS platform.

All models feature a WOLED panel, 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium & G-Sync compatibility.

Prices range from $1,399 to $1,699, with steep initial pricing likely to decrease post-launch.

Following up on the release of the world's first 5K2K OLED gaming display, LG announced the pricing and availability for its GX9s series of OLED gaming monitors on Thursday. The display comes in three different varieties, but all of them sport LG's webOS platform that's been at the heart of the company's TVs for years. Now, for the first time, LG is bringing that operating system to its gaming displays.

The GX9s lineup comes in three flavors

All 21:9, but in vastly different sizes