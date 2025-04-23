NZXT N7 Z790 $120 $300 Save $180 NZXT's N7 Z790 has support for 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel processors, DDR5 RAM, PCIe 5.0, and more. It's fully equipped with white metal shrouding covering the majority of the main PCB. This helps create a clean look for a PC build, and CAM integration is the icing on the cake. $120 at Best Buy $120 at NZXT

There are a lot of caveats if you're trying to save money on a motherboard, that is, unless you can find one that's on sale. Luckily, this one from NZXT seems to deliver most of the things we'd be looking for, and does so at a great price. The NZXT Z790 motherboard is perfect for the latest generation of Intel processors, and is now being discounted by 60%, coming in at just $120 for a limited time.

What's great about the NZXT Z790 motherboard?

At this price, you can't really ask for much more. The NZXT Z790 can handle a wide range of chips from Intel, providing support for the 14th, 13th and 12th generation processors from the brand. That means you can go with something higher-end, or if you're looking to build more conservatively, you can also go with an older CPU as well.

You get four RAM slots with support for DDR5 and up to 192GB. There's also three M.2 slots as well, which means plenty of room for storage expansion later on down the line. In addition to the above, there are also three PCIe slots, with a 5.0, 4.0, and 3.0 slot. If all of that wasn't enough, you also get support for Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.3.

There's also a wealth of I/O ports, which means you won't be limited by this motherboard, with the ability to add plenty of cooling, RGB lighting, and other accessories without any issues. On top of all of that, NZXT provides a three-year warranty from the day you purchase it, ensuring that you'll have the proper support for years to come.

And let's not forget that this motherboard looks pretty good too, offering a clean aesthetic that will look good in any case. Best of all, it's priced at just $120 right now, which is way below its original retail price. So act fast, because this type of deal won't be around for long.