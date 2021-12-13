You can finally have an official, black PlayStation 5

If you’re an active console gamer who keeps up with the news revolving around this industry, you’ve probably heard about Sony’s threat to Dbrand. Last October, the Japanese company threatened to take legal action against the popular skin maker if it doesn’t stop selling PlayStation 5 faceplates that copy the original design. As a result, Dbrand tweaked the faceplates and started selling them again. Sony has now announced that it will be releasing new colors for the DualSense controller, in addition to the faceplate of the PlayStation 5.

Sony has revealed in a blog post that it’s officially bringing new colors to the DualSense controller and PlayStation 5 faceplate. The company already offers Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controllers, but it will be selling Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple ones starting next month. These new colors will be available globally as early as January 2022 at participating retailers.

In addition to the new colorful controllers, the PlayStation manufacturer will also sell color-matched faceplates for the PS5. The company shares the availability details in its blog post, highlighting that:

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will become available starting in January 2022 at participating retailers in the following locations: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will also launch in these locations during the first half of 2022. We plan to launch the PS5 console covers in additional territories during the year, and we’ll announce those details as they become available. The exact launch dates for both the new DualSense wireless controller colors and the new PS5 console covers in select regions may vary by location, so be sure to check your local retailer for availability.

It’s worth mentioning that direct.playstation.com customer in the US, UK, France, and Germany will get early access to these new, colorful products — as early as January 14 for the Galactic Purple DualSense controller. If you’d rather not wait till next year, Dbrand is already selling a similar faceplate with fan vents, more rounded corners, and light-strips.

