You can now buy AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs with an integrated GPU

Earlier this year, AMD announced that it was launching Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors with integrated GPUs. These options were initially available only for OEMs, so the only way you could get them was buy a whole new PC. That’s changing today, though. Now, you can buy some Ryzen 5000 desktop processors with an integrated Radeon GPU. Not all models are available yet, though.

Looking through AMD’s own website and other retailers, only two models with seem to be available right now: the Ryzen 5 5600G, and the Ryzen 7 5700G. The former is a 6-core, 12-thread CPU, with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a boost block of 4.4GHz. It comes with 3MB of L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache. The integrated Radeon GPU is a 7-core unit, and it’s clocked at 1900MHz.

If you want something more high-end, the Ryzen 7 5700G is also available with an integrated GPU. It’s an 8-core, 16-thread CPU, and it has a base clock of 3.8GHz, though it can boost higher, at 4.6GHz. It ups the L2 cache to 4MB, and the integrated Radeon GU has 8 cores clocked at 2000MHz. Both models are built on a 7nm FinFET process, and they include a Wraith Stealth cooling solution out of the box.

While these aren’t going to get you an incredible gaming experience, their availability is especially important in today’s circumstances. With the exorbitant prices of dedicated GPUs, being able to buy a Ryzen 5000 series CPU with an integrated GPU means you can at least build a preliminary gaming rig now. You can enjoy more basic gaming while you wait for a reasonable price on a proper GPU, and when you do get one, you already have a powerful CPU to go with it.

Of course, that’s assuming you can buy one. You can find the new processors on AMD’s website or Amazon (linked below). The Ryzen 5 5600G has a base price of $259, while the Ryzen 7 5700G goes for $359. However, the Ryzen 5 5600G is already out of stock on Amazon. You’ll have to act quickly if you want to grab one of these.

