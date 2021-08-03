You can now buy Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for M1 Macs

Apple launched the 24-inch iMac earlier this year, and with it came a handful of new peripherals. It came with a new charger, plus a new color-matched mouse, trackpad, and keyboard. The Magic Keyboard got another substantial update, though: the addition of Touch ID. The problem is you couldn’t buy that new Magic Keyboard unless you were buying the 24-inch iMac. Now, that’s changing, as Apple has now made the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available on its online store.

In fact, all of the new Apple accessories are now available on the Apple Store. You can get the Magic Keyboard without Touch ID, with Touch ID, or with both Touch ID and a numeric keypad. Plus, the new Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse are also available for purchase. There’s a big caveat, though: all of these accessories can only be bought in the silver color option. All the colors made to match the 24-inch iMac are still not available, so if you want to add a splash of color to your setup, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Being able to buy the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID could still be big news though because that’s the only form of biometric authentication available on a Mac desktop. However, Touch ID on the Magic Keyboard only works with Apple Silicon Macs, so there are really only two desktops you can use it with – the 24-inch iMac and the latest Mac mini. It’s certainly nice to have the option, but if you were hoping to add Touch ID to your Intel-based Mac, you’re out of luck.

This will mostly be good news if you bought the Mac mini. If you have the 24-inch iMac, you could already have gotten the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, so it’s not super likely you’re looking to buy it now. But seeing as the Mac mini doesn’t come with a keyboard, this could help complement your setup now. Plus, at least the silver color matches the Mac mini, which doesn’t have all the fancy color options of the iMac anyway.

If you’re interested in buying the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, you can find it here for $149. The model with a numeric keypad can be had for $179. As for the other new peripherals, the regular Magic Keyboard costs $99, the Magic Trackpad costs $129, and the Magic Mouse costs $79.