You can now create your own Xbox Series X|S controller designs

Five years ago, Microsoft introduced the Xbox Design Lab, where you could create your own Xbox One controller with unique colors and patterns and have it shipped to you. The store was temporarily shut down ahead of the Xbox Series X|S release, but now it has returned, with the added ability to customize the latest and greatest Xbox gamepad.

“Starting today,” Microsoft said in a blog post, “our new Xbox Wireless Controllers are now available in Xbox Design Lab. Players will receive all the benefits that come with the newest generation of Xbox Wireless Controllers, including improved ergonomics for a wider range of hand sizes, better cross-device connectivity, easier sharing, and reduced latency.”

The older Xbox One controller is no longer available for customization, but that’s not much of a loss — the new model connects to all the same devices (including Xbox One, PC, and Android). Microsoft also hasn’t raised the prices for a customized controller, it’s still the same $80. You can also engrave a short message on the front (up to 16 characters) for an extra $10. Shipping is usually free as well.

Besides the newer controller, Microsoft has also introduced new colors. You can now use options like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt (neon yellow), and there’s a new black-on-color ABXY button option. Microsoft says most of the color options are made from plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials by weight.

The announcement also said, “We have a bold vision for customization through Xbox Design Lab, and this update is just the beginning. Our team is hard at work developing new processes, testing new materials, and innovating so that we can continue to evolve the Xbox Design Lab experience. Over the coming months, we will share more information about new customization opportunities and new ways to personalize your gaming experience.”