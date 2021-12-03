You can now finally play Pokémon Go on your iPhone at a higher frame rate

You can now finally enjoy Pokémon Go at buttery smooth 60fps/120fps on your iPhone. The game has just received a new update on iOS which adds a new option to unlock a higher frame rate on supported iPhones.

After installing the latest update (via The Verge), you can find the new “Native Refresh Rate” within the Advanced Settings. Checking this setting will make the game run much smoother on your iPhone. That means if you own an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max — both of which have high refresh rate 120Hz ProMotion displays — you can now finally enjoy super smooth visuals in Pokémon Go.

Image credit: The Verge

The Verge notes that newer iPhones aren’t the only ones to receive “Native Refresh Rate” support. Older models such as the iPhone 8 Plus can now also run Pokémon Go at a higher refresh rate though performance may not be as smooth and consistent on those devices due to aging hardware. Also, note that running the game at a higher frame rate will likely drain your iPhone’s battery much faster.

While Android phones have long been able to enjoy Pokémon Go at a higher refresh rate, the iOS version was capped to 30fps. But at long last, Niantic is finally bringing the iOS version on an equal footing to the Android version.

The higher refresh rate support for Pokémon Go is rolling out with version 1.191.0 of the game. To try it out, head over to the App Store and update the app to the latest version. The feature is turned off by default. To enable it, open the app and tap on the Poke ball. From there go to Settings > Advanced Settings and look for an option called “Native Refresh Rate” and enable it.

Have you tried out the new higher frame rate feature in Pokémon Go? If so, has it actually improved your gaming experience? Let us know in the comments below.