Coffee is big business. Countless retailers, from small brands and stands to huge multinational corporations, are vying for customers. There's also a myriad of bean and ground coffee delivery services and subscriptions which many of us use. It can be hard to stand out from among the crowd. But one startup is taking customer service to a new level by introducing a novel way of offering people access to their prized brew by allowing them to order coffee via Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.

A developer's caffeine dream

Started by a small team of web developers, Terminal.shop is a new service selling coffee to customers in the United States. What makes it so special? It's a coffee service, but one that only works over SSH. You'll need to SSH into the shop, and use their command line interface to order coffee beans directly to your door. At the time of writing, they're sold out of their single product, the nil bean coffee, which is a whole bean medium roast Brazilian coffee available in 12oz cartons for only $25.

The Terminal.shop team is proud of the freshness of their coffee, claiming that their coffee is much fresher than other coffee is by the time it reaches grocery store shelves. The group also has a website which gives instructions on how to get connected, as well as their About and FAQ information.

How does it work?

To access Terminal.shop, simply SSH to it. Their shop is fully functional with a hotkey interface: S for Shop, C for Cart, F for FAQ, and A for About. While the source code isn't public, for those who may be curious, the FAQ confirms that they're using Stripe for payment processing on the backend.

how do you store my data?# your order is processed and stored in Stripe. we don't even have our own database!

Ordering coffee over SSH isn't as silly as it might initially sound. As long as you disable SSH-Agent forwarding - an important security consideration pointed out by several users online - SSH is an extremely secure way to communicate with a remote server, and arguably more secure than your browser.

There's really nothing different about putting in payment details over SSH in comparison with normal browser payment methods. Terminal.shop has additionally advised users to add their public key to their known_hosts file, to prevent any kind of impersonation once a user has connected.

I used the following command to SSH without forwarding my user agent, for some added security.

ssh -a -i /dev/null terminal.shop

Once connected, you'll see a full screen terminal app which, we have to admit, is really quite pretty.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to get our hands on any coffee right now, so we won't be able to demonstrate the payment process or give you a review of its flavor personally. However, it appears that there are plenty of satisfied customers online.

Universal device support

One of the amazing quirks of setting up an SSH ordering service for coffee is the near universal device support it brings. Plenty of users online have been posting pictures of themselves ordering coffee on all manner of devices - including from a coffee machine itself. The X/Twitter feed @terminaldotshop is full of developer-centric jokes, ranging from prodding at the inadequacies of a mouse, to endless jokes about a complete rewrite with a new language.

There's a long history of crazy terminal use

A legendary hackerscript might have proved a source of inspiration

While this is an incredible (and hopefully profitable) side project, run by a team that clearly cares about the quality of their coffee, terminal.shop is far from a new idea. There's a long history of creative uses of both SSH and Telnet to do all sorts of weird and wacky things. One famous example is a legendary hackerscript, posted to GitHub after being discovered on an old employee's PC, which was connected to the office coffee machine over Telnet (a precursor to SSH with a similar text interface). It would brew a cup of coffee to the employee's exact specifications, timed to take the exact amount of time it took for them to walk from their desk to the coffee machine. In a world where plenty of software is getting worse, not better, I'll retain a soft spot for this kind of creative use of an almost 30-year-old technology.

You can check out the full hackerscripts repo on Github, and the exact script (in Ruby) here.

Ever watched Star Wars over Telnet?

Another classic example of terminal tomfoolery was the experience of watching Star Wars over Telnet. From the team at asciimation.co.nz, you can watch the whole Star Wars Episode IV in your terminal. The command to do this is below, but you'll need Telnet installed.

telnet towel.blinkenlights.nl

After a brief intro, the movie will start. Admittedly, it's not quite shot for shot, but I suppose you can't have it all.

Terminal.shop has picked up plenty of publicity

As if being sold out within days isn't a good enough indication, terminal.shop has picked up plenty of publicity, and users are actually receiving their orders. They've attracted over 10,000 followers on X/Twitter, and have grabbed top spots on Reddit and Hackernews alike. One fan on X even made them a promotional video. This is clearly a great project. Whether it will continue past being a side project for a few talented (and creative) developers still remains to be seen. Coffee and tech have long been creative friends, so it's great to have another example to add to the list.

The original developers have been active online confirming that they'll soon have proper inventory and fulfillment, as well as open sourcing the project soon. Whatever the future for terminal.shop, the combination of viral, almost sarcastic marketing, an awareness of internet culture, and a perfect command of memes has turned this novel idea into a great project, with seemingly plenty of happy customers. We definitely hope to see more stock available soon.