Key Takeaways Windows 11 now supports the Windows 10 Action Center.

Restore the old Action Center using Windows Registry tweaks.

Consider the trade-offs before switching back, like missing features and integration.

Windows 10 and Windows 11 share a common kernel and have many similarities at the foundational level. Despite that, some useful Windows 10 features are still missing in Windows 11, including the ability to move the taskbar. However, on the bright side, there are features like the Action Center that received a more modern design in Windows 11. And if the new Action Center in Windows 11 has sparked nostalgia in you for the old one in Windows 10, you're in luck! We now know how to bring it back on Windows 11.

Windows 10 Action Center is now available on Windows 11

You don't need any third-party customization app to bring the old Action Center back to life on your Windows 11 PC. Instead, what you'll need to know is how to use the Windows Registry. If that's you, it's half the job done. You can simply copy the following registry key, save it as a .reg file, and then open it in order to have the old Action Center back.

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Control Center] "UseLiteLayout"=dword:00000001

You should always back up the Windows Registry values before making any changes to them.

You can also do it manually if you love to do it that way. But in that case, remember to restart your PC for the change to take effect. However, no matter which way you prefer to revive the old Action Center on your PC, you'll need to be a Windows Insider on the Canary Channel. Windows tinkerer @TheBobPony successfully restored the Windows 10 Action Center on Windows 11 Canary Build 27744, released about a week ago. I tried this hack on my Windows 11 23H2 PC, but it didn't work. And that means the trick only works on Build 27744.

Related 11 Registry Editor tweaks every Windows 11 user needs to know Despite the risks associated with using it, the Registry Editor has many options that you can modify to improve your Windows 11 experience

Is it worth using the old Action Center, and what will you miss after switching?

If you want to switch because of the nostalgia factor, it's worth giving a shot. For the rest of the people, the answer is somewhat ambiguous. There are some solid reasons to pick the old Action Center as the winner. I loved its Calendar integration and am disappointed that it's not available on Windows 11. That said, it's not clear whether you'll get the same calendar integration after switching to the old Action Center. If you're curious to know and are running Build 27744, you should give this a shot.

However, it's worth noting that in the Windows 10 Action Center, you have all your notifications and quick settings in the same place, but that's not the case in Windows 11. And since the quick settings and notifications have a dedicated panel, it becomes a lot easier for many people to access, view, and manage them.