You can now save up to $100 on AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors
Black Friday is right around the corner and a lot of deals are already live across various websites online. If you’ve been sitting on the fence, waiting for a big discount on AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series processors then you’re in luck. You can now save up to $100 on a selection of AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors on Amazon. There are three high-performance CPUs available as a part of this deal — the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 9 5900X.
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is one of the best APUs you can grab right now for a solid entry-level PC. The 8-core Ryzen 7 5700G is a part of AMD’s ‘Cezzane’ APUs. It currently sits on top of AMD’s APU product stack. It’s based on the Zen 3 architecture and brings 8-cores and 16-threads with a base frequency of 3.8GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6GHz. The integrated GPU is based on the Vega architecture with eight compute units and 512 GCN cores operating at 2GHz. You can use this APU as a stop-gap solution until the graphics card market stabilizes. The Ryzen 7 5700G is now available for just $314, down from its original price of $359. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this CPU in a while, so grab it while it lasts.
- The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is a reliable APU for those leaning towards a budget gaming PC build without a discrete GPU for casual gaming.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a fantastic CPU for serious gamers who’re looking for reliable performance in single-threaded applications such as gaming. Notably, the 5800X also brings 8-cores and 16-threads to the table for an impressive multi-threaded performance. That makes it a great chip for those leaning towards content creation workloads such as streaming. The Ryzen 7 5800X specs are similar to that of its last-gen counterpart, but the new chip has a higher boost clock. That’s a huge improvement, especially when you consider each core having direct access to the cache memory. The Ryzen 7 5800X is now available for just $342, saving you as much as $100 right now. You can use the savings to grab a high-performance CPU cooler since the 5800X isn’t bundled with a stock cooler. You’ll find plenty of reliable options in our collection of the best CPU coolers.
- The Ryzen 7 5800X is one of the best CPUs on the market right now that offers impressive performance for single-threaded applications such as gaming.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X may not be as powerful as the Ryzen 9 5950X, but it still packs a punch. The 5900X is based on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture and it boasts 12 cores and 24 threads. Each of these cores gets direct access to the 32MB of L3 cache memory, unlike distributed cache on the Ryzen 9 3900X. The max boost clock of Ryzen 9 5900X is rated at 4.8GHz, but it often breaks the 5Ghz barrier under favorable conditions. Pair it with a solid motherboard and a reliable cooling solution, and you got yourself a powerful rig that will serve you well for the foreseeable future. The Ryzen 9 5900X is available for just $484 right now. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a while, so be sure to buy it while the stocks last.
- The Ryzen 9 5900X sits on top of AMD's 5000-series product stack along with Ryzen 9 5950X. This high-performance represents the best of what AMD has to offer in the high-end CPU space.
We’re barely scratching the surface of Black Friday deals now, and we suggest you keep your eyes peeled for plenty of such amazing deals over the weekend.