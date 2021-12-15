You can now preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending them

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging (IM) apps worldwide. People depend on it to reach their loved ones globally, through free texts and calls. The service has supported voice messages for a few years now. It allows us to easily record and send audio because sometimes we’re unable to type. However, one of the annoyances of voice messages was the inability to preview them before hitting the send button. So if you’re recording in a noisy environment, you couldn’t check how understandable your voice is until sending it. Then you’d have to delete the noisy recording for everyone and start over. Thankfully, this is no longer the case — users can now preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending them.

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

As Android Police has reported, WhatsApp now allows users to listen to their voice recordings before sending them. This enables people to review and make sure their messages are clear before the recipients get them. In a FAQ page, the company states:

You can listen to your voice message before you send it. Open an individual or group chat.

Tap and hold the microphone, then slide up to lock hands-free recording.

Start speaking.

Once finished, tap stop.

Tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp.

Tap the trash can to delete the voice message, or tap send to send it.

This change is available on both Android and iOS. So if you don’t spot it just yet, ensure that WhatsApp is up to date through the respective app store and wait for the rollout to reach you. The company has also been focusing on privacy-focused features, such as making it harder for strangers to stalk your Last Seen on the app.

Have you received this new feature? If so, are you going to be using it actively? Let us know in the comments section below.