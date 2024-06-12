If you've recently upgraded your laptop, you might be wondering if you can still use parts of an old laptop to upgrade it. While many of the best laptops have been slimmed down for portability, you can still find laptops that have user-upgradable RAM. For example, if you had high memory capacity (e.g. 32GB or 64GB of RAM) in another device that you would like to transfer over to your new machine, you can probably reuse the memory if it's compatible.

Installing memory in your laptop is a fairly simple process, and will likely require a selection of small screwdriver bits to remove the back cover of your laptop. While you're there, you might want to look to see if your SSD is also upgradable, as manufacturers mark up their storage tiers, so you can save some money by doing the upgrade yourself.

Figure out if your laptops are compatible

Time to do some reading

The quickest and easiest way to find out if you can upgrade your laptop's RAM is to look in the manufacturer's manual or other documentation. These user guides are often online, and will show you if any RAM is soldered to the system board, if it uses only replaceable SO-DIMMs, or if you get a mix of the two types of modules. Reading the guide will only takes a few minutes, and will tell you if the laptop you're about to purchase can be upgraded by the user.

Source: Lenovo

The details above come from Lenovo's online collection of reference documents, and tell you a wealth of important information. You can see the maximum amount of memory supported by the laptop, what type of memory it uses, and if any of the memory included from the factory is soldered on. Not every manufacturer goes into this level of granular detail, but even if not, they will still tell you if you can reuse the memory from your old laptop or not.

If you can't find what you need, other good sources of RAM compatibility and upgrade paths include our in-depth laptop reviews, which will often say if you can make memory upgrades after purchasing the device or not. Memory companies like Crucial also have compatibility finders for memory, which will let you enter your laptop's model number and give you a list of compatible memory products.

Teardown tutorials from companies like iFixit are also a great way to find out information, without having to turn a single screw to take your old or new laptop apart. You could always just unscrew the back panel of your laptop and take a look, to see if you have any SO-DIMM slots, like in the above example picture. These might be partly covered by black or white plastic flaps, so don't be afraid to gently push any you see out of the way.

Take note of which type of RAM your laptop uses. Most modern laptops use either DDR4 or DDR5, and you won't want to mix the two as it won't work, and could potentially even harm your laptop. If you have an older laptop, it might have DDR3 memory, and if so, you might want to think of a different use for your old laptop, like retiring it to the kitchen to follow recipes on.

Related DDR4 vs DDR5 RAM: What's different and which one should you buy? DDR4 vs DDR5 RAM remains one of the most discussed topics in the PC computing space.

How to take the RAM out of your old laptop

Time to get the toolkit out

While every laptop with user-upgradable RAM will have a slightly different method to open the case, they all use similar hardware to secure things. We're using a Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Gen 5) for this guide, and we have a more in-depth guide for upgrading both RAM and SSD if you need it.

You should never work on a computer or laptop that is connected to power. Read the manual and find out where the power connector is before you open the case, so you can unplug the battery before you start.

Unscrew the fasteners on the bottom panel of your old laptop with a small screwdriver. Gently pry the back panel off with a pry bar or spudger. It's easiest to start at one of the back corners near the hinge and work your way around. Before you start, find the battery connector and gently slide it out of the socket. That will keep both you and the laptop safe as you work on it. Some laptop models have an aluminum cover over the RAM, some might have a thick plastic flap, and some might have nothing at all. If there is something in the way, use a spudger or screwdriver to remove it gently. Push the two metal arms out and away from the SODIMM, so you can remove it. Lift the RAM module up to a 25-degree angle, and pull it out gently. Don't lift straight up, or you might damage the slot on your old laptop.

Now you've got the RAM module out of your old laptop, and it's time to transplant it into your new laptop.

Now install the RAM in your new laptop

This should be quick

Installing the RAM module into your new laptop should be an easier process. After all, you've already practiced it once on your old laptop. Follow the first four steps above on the new laptop to get ready for the upgrade, so the RAM slot is bare and ready for installation. We're using another Lenovo laptop, the gaming-focused Legion Pro 5 (Gen 8) for this section. It has two RAM slots, and can use up to 64GB of RAM. The screw holes on the bottom plate are different from the above steps, but the process is the same.

Once you ensure that the battery is disconnected in the new laptop, slide the RAM module we just removed from your old laptop into the new slot at a 25-degree angle. Gently press down on the RAM module until the two metal clips snap into place. They will be parallel to the short edge of the RAM, with the end of the clip over the PCB like in the image below. Replace any aluminum cover if your laptop has one, or skip to the next step. Plug the battery back into the motherboard. Line the bottom panel over the laptop, and gently apply pressure to the edges to get the clips seated, working your way around the chassis until it's secure. Screw the fasteners back in.

Now you are finished with the upgrade, and can power on the laptop to check if it was a success.

Right-click on the Start menu. Click on System.

The device specifications section should show the total amount of RAM installed. If it's not showing up, you'll need to take the bottom cover off again and try reseating the module.

Now your old laptop lives on inside your new laptop

With a bit of planning and foresight, you can reuse parts from your old laptop when you replace it. Many consumer and business laptops are upgradable, and will let you transfer parts across, whether that's the RAM or the storage. We can always find a use for expanded memory amounts while using a laptop, from more browser tabs to chugging through video rendering. If you've swapped the RAM into your new laptop and are experiencing issues, then it's time to check if that memory is faulty.