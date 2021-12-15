You can now watch Disney Plus with your friends using SharePlay

Last year, Disney launched GroupWatch on its Plus streaming service. It allows up to seven users across most platforms to watch synchronized content together. However — expectedly — each of them needs to have their own individual subscription. Once the GroupWatch link is shared and accessed, participants are able to control the playback, such as pausing it. Apple enabled SharePlay on iPhones with the release of iOS 15.1. The feature was initially announced at the opening keynote of WWDC21, back in June. The feature allows users to consume digital goods together through FaceTime. Disney Plus has finally gained support for this feature, allowing up to 32 people to watch together on their Apple devices.

As TechCrunch has reported, Disney has announced that its latest update brings SharePlay support to iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. Those using the updated Disney Plus app on a compatible operating system will be able to take advantage of the feature. SharePlay expands GroupWatch’s 7-people limit to a 32 one. And, unsurprisingly, each of the participants needs to have their own account. It’s worth mentioning that every individual will get to choose the audio and subtitle languages of their choice.

“We’re very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres,” said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming. “With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney+.”

GroupWatch is great for friends who aren’t all using Apple devices, due to its cross-platform support. SharePlay on the other hand stretches the participation limit and allows users to see and hear each other while watching. The former will remain available for the time being, as SharePlay isn’t available on all platforms. You can start using this feature now if you’ve updated your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to OS version 15.1 or later.

