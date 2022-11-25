Lenovo Chromebook 5i (14-inch) Best Value $280 $440 Save $160 At $280, this great little Lenovo Chromebook is an excellent buy. It's $160 off its usual price and comes with Lenovo's excellent history of creating great consumer and business laptops. This is a doorbuster deal, though, so you'll want to snap it up quick! $280 at Lenovo

There are laptops galore on sale for Black Friday, but what if you just want a great little workhorse that'll get the job done for some work and web browsing? Then you're going to want to give a Chromebook a look — preferably from a well-known brand. Thankfully, Lenovo is running some of the best sales around, and one of the most notable is this deal on the 14-inch Chromebook 5i.

Usually, the Lenovo Chromebook 5i goes for $440, so this deal is like putting $160 back in your pocket. Lenovo has packed in all of the right pieces of the puzzle to make this a great laptop, too, ranging from Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 to 128GB of storage and an Intel. That’s pretty darn good for under $300.

What makes this a great deal?

Simply put, if you don't need the full horsepower of a typical Windows PC, Chromebooks are a great option. They're nearly always cheaper than their Windows equivalents, and they offer up much of the same capabilities for most people. With the advent of game streaming through Xbox and NVIDIA, you can even game like a pro, too.

This all comes with Lenovo's proven track record of making some great consumer and business laptops over the years as well. All of that combined with the latest in connectivity options highlighted above, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port, and you have a potent combination for the price. There's also up to 10 hours of battery life to top things off.

If you need a truly powerful laptop to do hardcore design work or something along those lines, you may want to consider looking at some of the other best Black Friday computer and laptop deals instead. But for most people, this will be an excellent workhorse and the price can't be beat.