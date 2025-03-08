PC storage drives used to be pretty expensive if you wanted higher capacities, and the same was true for SSDs when they first came out. Over time, the price per GB of storage leveled out, so that both HDDs and SSDs are roughly the same price for up to 1TB of storage, which is the average amount in laptops or prebuilt PCs. Those lower prices mean you can have more storage drives in your PC relatively easily, as long as you have physical space and a free port to plug them in to, but it wasn't always like that.

Plus, internet speeds were slower, installing Windows took forever, and the physical design of hard drives meant that only part of the capacity could read and write at fast speeds. To mitigate issues, many people used to partition their main drive into several smaller drives, so that reinstalling Windows didn't wipe out personal files, and to use the fast part of HDDs for the operating system. These tips and tricks still persist, even three decades later, but I'm here to tell you to stop. You don't need to partition your drives, and in some cases you're making things harder for you and your computer.

5 No performance benefits anymore

Putting your OS on the first partition for speed was an HDD hack